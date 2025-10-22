Netflix (Q3 Results): tax charge hits profit

Netflix reported third-quarter revenue of $11.5bn, up 17% and in line with expectations.

Operating income rose 12% to $3.2bn. Operating margin was 28% (32% expected), impacted by a $619mn one-time expense tied to a Brazilian tax dispute.

Free cash flow rose 21% from last year to $2.7bn, and net debt was at $5.2bn.

For the fourth quarter, revenue is expected to grow 17% (or 16% if ignoring currency moves), with an operating margin of 24%. Full-year revenue is expected around $45.1bn, with growth at the top end of 15-16% range.

The shares were down 6.5% in pre-market trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.