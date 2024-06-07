Halma’s full-year results shouldn’t contain too many surprises. We last heard from the company back in March, where its trading statement suggested performance for the year was in line with expectations. Organic revenue was up 5.0% and management were expecting to deliver pre-tax profit in the region of £388.5mn.

Halma’s business model is reliant on acquisitions to help prop up its modest organic growth. Progress on deals over the year has lagged the prior year's record levels. But after a slow first half, spending just £60mn, there was more activity in the second. Having a healthy pipeline of deals and being able to execute is key, so we’ll be keen to hear how the new year is shaping up.