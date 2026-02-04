Novo Nordisk (FY results): results in-line, weak guidance

Novo Nordisk’s 2025 sales before currency moves increased by 10% to DKK 309.1bn (Danish Kroner), led by a 41% uplift in sales of anti-obesity jab Wegovy.

Operating profit grew by 6% to DKK 127.7bn, in-line with guidance, and held back by restructuring costs and the integration of manufacturing sites acquired in 2024.

The timing of that transaction contributed to a positive movement in free cash flow, which moved from an outflow of DKK 14.7bn to an inflow of DKK 28.3bn. Net Debt was 37% higher at DKK 95.4bn.

Novo intends to declare a final dividend of DKK 7.95 per share and has launched a fresh share buyback of DKK 15bn.

In 2026 underlying sales and operating profit are both expected to fall 5-13%.

The shares were down 16.4% in early trading.

