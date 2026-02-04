Share research

Novo Nordisk (FY results): results in-line, weak guidance

Novo Nordisk’s results met previously downgraded guidance, but the company has called out several market challenges for 2026.
Novo Nordisk logo on the side of their offices
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Feb 4, 2026

0%
Novo Nordisk’s 2025 sales before currency moves increased by 10% to DKK 309.1bn (Danish Kroner), led by a 41% uplift in sales of anti-obesity jab Wegovy.

Operating profit grew by 6% to DKK 127.7bn, in-line with guidance, and held back by restructuring costs and the integration of manufacturing sites acquired in 2024.

The timing of that transaction contributed to a positive movement in free cash flow, which moved from an outflow of DKK 14.7bn to an inflow of DKK 28.3bn. Net Debt was 37% higher at DKK 95.4bn.

Novo intends to declare a final dividend of DKK 7.95 per share and has launched a fresh share buyback of DKK 15bn.

In 2026 underlying sales and operating profit are both expected to fall 5-13%.

The shares were down 16.4% in early trading.

Our view

Novo Nordisk key facts

