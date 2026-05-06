Share research

Novo Nordisk (Q1 Results): volumes building, guidance improved

First quarter results were better than expected for Novo Nordisk, but with the beat driven by customer restocking, guidance has only improved slightly.
Novo Nordisk logo on the side of their offices
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published May 6, 2026

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

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Novo Nordisk’s underlying sales fell by 4% in the first quarter to DKK 70.1bn (Danish Kroner), with increased GLP-1 sales volumes only partially offsetting lower prices.

Underlying operating profit fell by 6% to DKK 32.9bn.

Free cash flow increased by 12% to DKK 12.8bn reflecting a decrease in capital expenditure. Net debt stood at DKK 125.3bn. Dividend payments were stable at DKK 35.3bn with buybacks rising from DKK 1.4bn to DKK 2.4bn.

Full year guidance has improved slightly, with both underlying sales and operating profit now expected to fall between 4% and 12%

The shares rose 7.3% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Novo Nordisk key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

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Article history
Published: 6th May 2026