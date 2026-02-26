Ocado (FY Results): soft outlook

Ocado’s full-year revenue rose 12% to £1.4bn, reflecting double-digit growth across both its Technology Solutions and Logistics businesses.
Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) moved 59% higher to £0.2bn, ahead of market expectations. Growth was driven by higher utilisation in its Technology Solutions business and a tight grip on costs.
Free cash outflows halved to £0.1bn due to improved cash generation and lower capital expenditure. Net debt, including lease liabilities, rose by £0.1bn to £1.0bn
In 2026, Technology Solutions revenue is expected to be around £0.5bn (2025: £0.6bn), which was below market expectations. Logistics revenue is expected to grow by a high mid-single-digit percentage (2025: £0.8bn). The group aims to deliver around £150mn in cost savings over the year and turn free cash flow positive in the second half.
The shares fell 7.4% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Ocado key facts
