Primary Health Properties: rent reviews drive 2024 performance

Primary Health Properties (PHP) reported a 2.9% rise in net rental income to £153.6mn and a 2.4% rise in underlying profit to £92.9mn. Growth was largely from rent reviews and asset management projects, offset by higher costs.

Occupancy dipped from 99.3% to 99.1% and the portfolio value was broadly flat at £2.8bn, with values stabilising in the second half. Loan to value on the portfolio worsened from 47.0% to 48.1%.

Dividends over the year totalled 6.9p per share, up 3%. The first interim dividend of the new year was paid on 21 February, totalling 1.775p per share.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

2024 was a decent year for PHP without delivering too much excitement. Rent increases for existing tenants are driving most of its rental growth, but property values are still in a holding pattern – with some signs of improvement in the second half.

PHP’s purpose-built doctor's surgeries have a long track record of delivering results for shareholders and is now in its 29th consecutive year of dividend increases. As a REIT (real estate investment trust), PHP has to pay out the vast majority of profits as a dividend.

PHP has successfully navigated the interest rate rises seen over the past couple of years. Now things have stabilised, its dipping its toe back into the development arena where it usually takes a cautious approach.

A higher cost of capital in today’s market means attractive sites are limited, and PHP is lobbying hard with bodies like the NHS to make projects more viable. There’s progress, but only in areas where the need for new buildings is strongest.

It’s a bit of a balancing act though, as performance over the past couple of years has been driven by rent hikes. Those same elevated costs that limit development opportunities are giving landlords like PHP more bargaining power at the negotiating table.

Looking to the future, we think PHP has several features that underpin long-term dividend-paying potential. The backlog of procedures in the NHS means improving access to primary care is a key component of the UK governments latest plans to improve the NHS. And, with 89% of the group's rent roll funded by the NHS or its Irish equivalent, we view the group's tenants as lower risk.

Ireland is also a key growth driver, with arguably better market dynamics than here in the UK. Leases tend to be longer term, with better yields, and it’s a key area of focus for future growth.

There are some reasons for caution too though. Loan-to-value (LTV) is high by industry standards, and has risen over the past year as property values have struggled to grow. There are also some question marks around growth beyond rent reviews, and with a relatively fresh CEO, there could be changes on the horizon.

We continue to like PHP as a play on a resilient segment of the UK property market and see it as a benefactor of interest rate cuts as and when they come. The valuation isn’t overly demanding, and the prospective dividend yield is attractive – though nothing is guaranteed.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

Real estate is relatively low risk in terms of ESG. One of the principal drivers of this risk is the capacity to integrate material ESG considerations into decision-making, risk management and public reporting; the most material ESG considerations are environmental, like carbon emissions reduction, energy efficiency and physical climate risk. The rise of hybrid working has also reduced demand for commercial property, making product governance and customer satisfaction a top priority. Other risks to monitor include labour relations, business ethics, and emissions & waste.

According to Sustainalytics, PHP’s overall management of material ESG issues is strong.

Responsibility for overseeing ESG issues is assigned to board level and there is an adequate environmental policy in place. Improvements could be made to ESG related disclosures and executive compensation does not appear to be linked to ESG performance. PHP has targets for increasing investment in sustainable buildings and deadlines to meet those targets, in line with industry best practice.