Primary Health Properties – rent reviews drive growth

Full-year net rental income rose 5.5% to £149.3mn. Rent reviews contributed to £4.0mn in additional rent over the year, with a smaller contribution coming from extensions and refurbishments. Underlying profit rose 2.3% to £90.7mn
The value of the investment portfolio fell 1.9% to £2.8bn, due to rising yields. With only one development underway, exposure to higher build costs is limited. Occupancy was at 99.3% at the end of the year.
Net debt was broadly flat at £1.3bn, with a loan-to-value of 47.0% (target 40-50%). On 23 February, the first quarterly interim dividend of 1.725p was paid, up 3%.
In the near future, growth is set to be focused on developing the existing portfolio. Ireland is the preferred area for future investment, with ambitions to grow the portfolio to 15% of total assets (currently 9%).
The shares were flat in early trading.
Our View
HL view to follow.
Primary Health Properties key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.