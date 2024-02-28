Primary Health Properties – rent reviews drive growth

Full-year net rental income rose 5.5% to £149.3mn. Rent reviews contributed to £4.0mn in additional rent over the year, with a smaller contribution coming from extensions and refurbishments. Underlying profit rose 2.3% to £90.7mn

The value of the investment portfolio fell 1.9% to £2.8bn, due to rising yields. With only one development underway, exposure to higher build costs is limited. Occupancy was at 99.3% at the end of the year.

Net debt was broadly flat at £1.3bn, with a loan-to-value of 47.0% (target 40-50%). On 23 February, the first quarterly interim dividend of 1.725p was paid, up 3%.

In the near future, growth is set to be focused on developing the existing portfolio. Ireland is the preferred area for future investment, with ambitions to grow the portfolio to 15% of total assets (currently 9%).

