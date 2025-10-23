RELX (Q3 Update): no surprises

RELX reported underlying revenue growth of 7% over the first nine months of the year, in line with market expectations.

The Legal division grew at the fastest pace, up 9%, driven by a shift in business mix towards higher growth, higher-value legal analytics and tools. Growth rates in the other three divisions were all in mid-to-high single-digit territory.

Guidance for the full year is unchanged, pointing to “strong” increases in underlying revenue and operating profit.

The shares were down 1.4% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.