Rio Tinto (Capital Markets Day): firm focus on investment returns

Rio Tinto’s Capital Markets Day included a range of tangible objectives. On production, it expects to grow annual production by an average of 3% out to 2030.
On costs it’s looking to lower unit costs by 4% over the same period. Rio’s also looking to deliver $650mn of efficiencies over the next three months, mainly by cutting corporate costs.
There was no specific net debt target, but the focus is on retaining an A grade credit rating, helped by the planned generation of $5-10bn from project partnerships.
For 2025, production guidance has been increased for copper but lowered for iron ore. In 2026, production is expected to stay broadly flat.
The shares were up 3.9% in early trading.
