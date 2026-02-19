Rio Tinto (FY Results): copper shines

Rio Tinto reported full-year revenue up 7% to $57.6bn, with underlying cash profit (EBITDA) rising 9% to $25.4bn. Performance was driven by an 8% uplift in production and higher copper, aluminium and gold prices. Cost discipline also helped, offsetting a 6% drop in iron ore prices and a c.$1bn impact from US tariffs on aluminium.
The rise in production was largely driven by a 61% increase in copper output from the Oyu Tolgoi ramp-up. Guidance for 2026 points to broadly stable production across the board.
Free cash flow fell 28% to $4.0bn, driven by a 28% increase in capital expenditure to $12.3bn. Net debt rose $8.9bn to $14.4bn, with $7.6bn associated with the Arcadium lithium acquisition.
A final dividend of $0.254 was announced, taking the total for the year to $0.402, flat on the prior year and maintaining a 60% payout ratio (40-60% target).
The shares fell 3.8% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
