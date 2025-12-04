Salesforce (Q3 Update): full year guidance ticks up

Salesforce reported third-quarter revenue of $10.3bn, slightly below expectations, up 8% ignoring currency moves. Within that, subscription and support revenue rose 9% to $9.7bn.

Underlying operating profit rose 17% to $3.6bn, with cost control helping push margins up.

Free cash flow rose 22% to $2.2bn. Net cash, including leases, was $0.2bn at the end of the period. The group returned $3.8bn through buybacks plus $0.4bn in dividends.

For the fourth quarter, revenue is expected to grow 10-11% to $11.1-11.2bn. Full-year guidance has been raised from 8% growth to around 9%. That includes a $0.3bn revenue contribution from the recently acquired Informatica.

