Salesforce (Q3 Update): full year guidance ticks up

Salesforce reported third-quarter revenue of $10.3bn, slightly below expectations, up 8% ignoring currency moves. Within that, subscription and support revenue rose 9% to $9.7bn.
Underlying operating profit rose 17% to $3.6bn, with cost control helping push margins up.
Free cash flow rose 22% to $2.2bn. Net cash, including leases, was $0.2bn at the end of the period. The group returned $3.8bn through buybacks plus $0.4bn in dividends.
For the fourth quarter, revenue is expected to grow 10-11% to $11.1-11.2bn. Full-year guidance has been raised from 8% growth to around 9%. That includes a $0.3bn revenue contribution from the recently acquired Informatica.
The shares were up 1.7% in pre-market trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Salesforce key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.