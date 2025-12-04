Share research

Salesforce (Q3 Update): full year guidance ticks up

Salesforce’s third quarter revenue was slightly below expectations but the revenue forecast for the full year has been raised.
Salesforce blue cloud logo on a white background
Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst
Published Dec 4, 2025

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Salesforce reported third-quarter revenue of $10.3bn, slightly below expectations, up 8% ignoring currency moves. Within that, subscription and support revenue rose 9% to $9.7bn.

Underlying operating profit rose 17% to $3.6bn, with cost control helping push margins up.

Free cash flow rose 22% to $2.2bn. Net cash, including leases, was $0.2bn at the end of the period. The group returned $3.8bn through buybacks plus $0.4bn in dividends.

For the fourth quarter, revenue is expected to grow 10-11% to $11.1-11.2bn. Full-year guidance has been raised from 8% growth to around 9%. That includes a $0.3bn revenue contribution from the recently acquired Informatica.

The shares were up 1.7% in pre-market trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Salesforce key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

Latest from Share research
Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share Insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Matt is a Senior Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. He is a CFA Charterholder and also holds the Investment Management Certificate.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 4th December 2025