Salesforce: Q4 in line, but guidance a touch soft

Salesforce reported fourth-quarter revenue of $10.0bn, up 9% ignoring currency moves. Within that, Subscription & Support revenue grew 9% to $9.5bn. Strong cost discipline drove adjusted operating profit up 14% to $3.3bn.
Free cash flow rose 17% to $3.8bn. Net cash, including leases, stood at $2.6bn at the end of the period. The company returned $7.8bn to shareholders through buybacks and paid out $1.5bn in dividends over the full year.
For the first quarter of the new year, Salesforce expects revenue growth of 6-7% to $9.71-$9.76bn. Full-year guidance for coming year points to revenue growth of 7-8% to $40.5-$40.9bn.
The shares were down 4.8% in pre-market trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Salesforce key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.