Salesforce: Q4 in line, but guidance a touch soft

Salesforce reported fourth-quarter revenue of $10.0bn, up 9% ignoring currency moves. Within that, Subscription & Support revenue grew 9% to $9.5bn. Strong cost discipline drove adjusted operating profit up 14% to $3.3bn.

Free cash flow rose 17% to $3.8bn. Net cash, including leases, stood at $2.6bn at the end of the period. The company returned $7.8bn to shareholders through buybacks and paid out $1.5bn in dividends over the full year.

For the first quarter of the new year, Salesforce expects revenue growth of 6-7% to $9.71-$9.76bn. Full-year guidance for coming year points to revenue growth of 7-8% to $40.5-$40.9bn.

The shares were down 4.8% in pre-market trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.