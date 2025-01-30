Shell: fourth quarter misses forecasts, but cash flows stay strong

Shell’s fourth quarter revenue fell from $78.7bn to $66.3bn. Underlying profit halved to $3.6bn, falling short of analyst expectations. The weak performance reflected lower margins in its trading businesses as well as the marketing division. Lower oil prices also played their part as well as non-cash write offs of exploration wells.

Free cash flow improved by $1.8bn to $8.7bn reflecting both strong cash generation in the business and lower investment outlays. Net debt fell from $43.5bn to $38.8bn.

Investment expenditure is expected to fall in 2025, but no specifics have yet been given.

Upstream production in the first quarter is expected to be similar to levels seen at the end of 2024, as are sales volumes in the marketing division. However Integrated Gas production should increase as the Pearl Gas to Liquids plant comes back on stream. Refinery and chemical plant utilisation is also expected to improve.

The quarterly dividend was raised 4% to $0.358 per share with a further $3.5bn set aside for share buybacks before the first quarter results.

The shares were flat in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.