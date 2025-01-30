Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Shell: fourth quarter misses forecasts, but cash flows stay strong

Shell has launched a new $3.5bn buyback despite underlying earnings taking a dive.
Shell - new share buyback programme announced
Written by
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

0%
Shell’s fourth quarter revenue fell from $78.7bn to $66.3bn. Underlying profit halved to $3.6bn, falling short of analyst expectations. The weak performance reflected lower margins in its trading businesses as well as the marketing division. Lower oil prices also played their part as well as non-cash write offs of exploration wells.

Free cash flow improved by $1.8bn to $8.7bn reflecting both strong cash generation in the business and lower investment outlays. Net debt fell from $43.5bn to $38.8bn.

Investment expenditure is expected to fall in 2025, but no specifics have yet been given.

Upstream production in the first quarter is expected to be similar to levels seen at the end of 2024, as are sales volumes in the marketing division. However Integrated Gas production should increase as the Pearl Gas to Liquids plant comes back on stream. Refinery and chemical plant utilisation is also expected to improve.

The quarterly dividend was raised 4% to $0.358 per share with a further $3.5bn set aside for share buybacks before the first quarter results.

The shares were flat in early trading.

Our view

Shell key facts

All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.
Written by
Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

