Shell (Q3 results): strong numbers and outlook

Shell’s third quarter revenue fell from $71.1bn to $68.2bn with falls seen in the Upstream, Marketing and Chemicals & Products divisions.

Underlying net profit fell 10% year-on-year but came in ahead of both the previous quarter and market forecasts. Most of the beat came from the upstream division and a good performance in Integrated Gas.

Free cash flow fell $0.9bn to $10.0bn, while net debt fell by $2.0bn over the quarter to $41.2bn.

Shell declared an interim dividend of $0.358 and has commenced a quarterly share buyback of $3.5bn.

In the final quarter upstream and integrated gas production looks set to stay broadly unchanged, with Liquified Natural Gas volumes set to rise from 7.3 million tonnes to 7.4-8.0 million tonnes due to a ramp up in Canada.

The shares were flat in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.