Shell (Q3 results): strong numbers and outlook

Shell’s third quarter revenue fell from $71.1bn to $68.2bn with falls seen in the Upstream, Marketing and Chemicals & Products divisions.
Underlying net profit fell 10% year-on-year but came in ahead of both the previous quarter and market forecasts. Most of the beat came from the upstream division and a good performance in Integrated Gas.
Free cash flow fell $0.9bn to $10.0bn, while net debt fell by $2.0bn over the quarter to $41.2bn.
Shell declared an interim dividend of $0.358 and has commenced a quarterly share buyback of $3.5bn.
In the final quarter upstream and integrated gas production looks set to stay broadly unchanged, with Liquified Natural Gas volumes set to rise from 7.3 million tonnes to 7.4-8.0 million tonnes due to a ramp up in Canada.
The shares were flat in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Shell key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.