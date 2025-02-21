Standard Chartered: strong Q4, $1.5bn buyback

Standard Chartered reported a 16% rise in fourth-quarter income to $4.8bn ($4.5bn expected), ignoring currency impacts. Growth was evenly split across non-interest income, which includes areas like wealth management and investment banking, and interest income.
Underling profit before tax was broadly flat at $1.0bn ($1.1bn expected), that includes a $342mn write-off of software assets, without which profit was better than expected. Credit quality remains strong.
The group’s CET1 ratio, a key capital measure, was 14.2% at the end of the period (target 13-14%). A final dividend of $0.28 per share was announced, along with a $1.5bn buyback ($1.1bn expected).
2025 operating income is expected below the 5-7% range, but growth from 2023-26 is tracking toward the upper end of the same range.
The shares rose 4.6% in early trading.
