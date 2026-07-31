Taylor Wimpey (HY results): strong start, tough outlook

First-half revenue rose 2% to £1.7bn (£1.6bn expected). This was driven by a 7% increase in average selling prices to £334,000 due to favourable regional and product mixes, which more than offset a 5% decline in completions to 4,986 homes.

Underlying operating profit fell 19% to £130mn (£107mn expected), as cost inflation weighed on margins.

Free cash outflows improved from £65mn to £11mn, reflecting better cash retention. The net cash position roughly halved to £0.2bn.

Full-year UK completions guidance was lowered to 10,600-10,800, the bottom half of its previous range. Cost inflation is expected between 3-4%. No underlying operating profit guidance was mentioned (previously: around £400mn), but market forecasts are sitting much lower at £321mn.

The distribution policy has been lowered to 4% of net assets (previously: 7.5%), with a minimum of 2% allocated to dividends and further 2% to either dividends or share buybacks. An interim dividend of 1.2p per share was announced, down 74%, alongside a new £42mn share buyback.

The shares fell 4.4% in early trading.

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