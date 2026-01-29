Title: Mastercard (Q4 results): small Q4 beat, guidance as expected

Mastercard’s fourth-quarter revenue grew 15% to $8.8bn, ignoring currency movements, in line with guidance. Within that, value-added services led the way with 22% growth. Payment network revenues were up 9%, with all regions in positive territory.
Underlying operating profit grew 21% to $5.1bn (3% ahead of consensus), as topline growth outpaced costs.
Full-year free cash flow was up from $14.3 to $17.2bn, largely driven by profit growth. Mastercard ended the year with net debt of $8.4bn.
Share buybacks and dividends for the quarter came to $3.6bn and $0.7bn, respectively.
2026 guidance was in line with consensus forecasts, with net revenue to grow around 11%-12% and costs by about 10-11% on an underlying basis.
The shares were flat in early trading.
