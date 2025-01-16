Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

TSMC: fourth quarter numbers exceed expectations

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has beaten fourth quarter expectations and painted a robust picture of the longer-term outlook.
ASML - order intake spikes
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Jan 16, 2025

TSMC’s fourth quarter revenue grew by 38.8% and ahead of market forecasts to $26.9bn when ignoring currency moves. The performance was supported by strong demand for high performance computing which increased its share of the mix from 43% to 53%.

Operating profit increased by 63.6% to $13.2bn, helped by an improved gross margin and operating expenses that grew at a slower pace than revenues.

The improved operating performance and stable investment expenditure saw free cash flow nearly treble to $27.1bn.

In 2025 revenue is expected to grow towards the mid-twenties range. AI demand was called out as a key growth driver and that part of the business is expected to grow at an average rate in the mid-forties over the next five years. Capital expenditure in 2025 is expected to rise from $29.8bn to $38-$42bn.

TSMC paid out $11.3bn in dividends over the quarter, an increase of 37.6%.

Currency = US dollar.

The Taiwan listing of the shares was up by 3.8% following the announcement.

Article history
Published: 16th January 2025