TSMC: fourth quarter numbers exceed expectations

TSMC’s fourth quarter revenue grew by 38.8% and ahead of market forecasts to $26.9bn when ignoring currency moves. The performance was supported by strong demand for high performance computing which increased its share of the mix from 43% to 53%.
Operating profit increased by 63.6% to $13.2bn, helped by an improved gross margin and operating expenses that grew at a slower pace than revenues.
The improved operating performance and stable investment expenditure saw free cash flow nearly treble to $27.1bn.
In 2025 revenue is expected to grow towards the mid-twenties range. AI demand was called out as a key growth driver and that part of the business is expected to grow at an average rate in the mid-forties over the next five years. Capital expenditure in 2025 is expected to rise from $29.8bn to $38-$42bn.
TSMC paid out $11.3bn in dividends over the quarter, an increase of 37.6%.
Currency = US dollar.
The Taiwan listing of the shares was up by 3.8% following the announcement.
Our view
TSMC key facts
