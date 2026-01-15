TSMC (Q4 Results): strong AI demand

TSMC’s fourth-quarter revenue rose by 25.5% year-on-year, to $33.7bn, slightly ahead of expectations. Growth was supported by strong demand for leading-edge technologies, particularly in high-performance computing (AI) and smartphones.
Operating profit increased 32.7% to $18.2bn, helped by operating expenses growing at a slower pace than revenue and improved gross margins.
Free cash flow over the full-year was $32.2bn. Net cash stood at $66bn at the end of the period.
First-quarter revenue is expected to land between $34.6-35.8bn, with AI-related revenue forecast to grow 55-59% annually out to 2029. Investment in expanding capacity is expected to grow 32% in 2026.
The shares were up 2.7% in pre-market trading.
TSMC key facts
