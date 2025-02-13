Unilever: volume growth maintained, buyback announced

Unilever reported a 1.9% rise in full-year sales to €60.8bn. The group's 30 "Power Brands" drove performance, with sales growth of 5.3%. Underlying sales growth was 4.2%, with volumes up 2.9% and price up 1.3% - volumes grew 2.7% in the fourth quarter (3.0% expected).
Underlying operating profit rose 12.6% to €11.2bn, with margins improving 1.7 percentage points to 18.4%. Free cash flow fell by €0.2bn to €6.9bn. Closing net debt was €24.5bn, a 3.6% increase from the previous year.
The quarterly interim dividend was raised to €0.4528, up 6.1%. A new €1.5bn buyback is announced, expected to be completed in the first half of the year ahead of the ice cream division separation.
For the coming year, Unilever expects to see underlying sales growth of 3-5% and a modest improvement in underlying operating margin.
The shares fell 6.0% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
