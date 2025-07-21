Verizon: mixed Q2, guidance raised

Verizon’s second quarter revenue rose 5.2% to $34.5bn ($33.7bn expected). Within that, wireless service revenue was up 2.2% to $20.9bn.
Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) rose 4.1% to $12.8bn. Price hikes over the quarter contributed positively to performance but as a result consumer post-paid phone subscribers fell by 51,000.
Free cash flow over the first half rose 3.6% to $8.8bn, driven by higher profits and lower capital expenditure. Net unsecured debt totalled $116.0bn, a $6.8bn improvement on the same time last year.
For 2025, wireless service revenue is still expected to grow 2.0-2.8% with underlying cash profit growth of 2.5-3.5% (previously 2.0-3.5%).
The shares were up 5.0% in pre-market trading.
