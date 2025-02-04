Vodafone: Q3 beat but German weakness continues

Vodafone reported third quarter revenue growth of 5.0% to €9.8bn. Service revenue of €7.9bn was up 5.2% on an organic basis, with a continued slowdown in Germany offset by growth in Other Europe, Africa & Turkey. Underlying cash profit (EBITDAaL) rose 2.2% to €2.8bn.

Vodafone's UK merger with Three was approved in December 2024, with completion expected soon. The €8bn sale of Vodafone Italy to Swisscom closed on 31 December, reducing net debt. Up to €2bn in share buybacks is planned after the current programme.

There were no changes to full-year guidance of around €11bn in underlying cash profit and at least €2.4bn of underlying free cash flow. However, German profits are now expected to be lower in the second half (previously flat).

The shares fell 5.7% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.