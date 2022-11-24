3 US staples stocks worth considering

For a long time now, it’s been the mega cap US tech stocks that have dominated conversation about the US market. But the S&P 500 has a market cap of over $30 trillion, so there’s no shortage of large, quality businesses for investors to consider.

Here are three stocks we’ve been paying attention to.

Investing in individual companies isn't right for everyone. That's because it's higher risk, your investment depends on the fate of that company. If that company fails, you risk losing your whole investment. If you cannot afford to lose your investment, investing in a single company might not be right for you. You should make sure you understand the companies you're investing in and their specific risks. You should also make sure any shares you own are part of a diversified portfolio.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure an investment is right for you, seek advice. Investments, and any income from them, will rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

Remember, to invest in US shares you’ll need to complete a W-8BEN form.

Coca-Cola – best of the brands

Matthew Britzman, Equity Analyst

It’d be hard to list the top ten brands in the world without putting Coca-Cola in the mix. If we’re looking purely at the non-alcoholic drinks market, we’d argue it comfortably takes the top spot.

It might be hard to put a value on brand power. But don’t be fooled. When executed at the scale of Coca-Cola, it can be more valuable than any tangible assets you might think of.

In a world where anyone can set up a website and reach millions of people on social media, competition is fierce. Add to that a consumer that’s facing a cost-of-living crisis and it’s precisely the environment where a top tier brand starts to prove its value.

The proof’s in the pudding. Third quarter organic revenue rose 16% to $11.1bn as Coca-Cola was able to push higher prices onto its customers, without hurting volumes. When you have a strong brand, there’s typically more wiggle room on prices before customers start to look elsewhere.

Maintaining a top brand doesn’t come cheap though. And in the face of tougher economic conditions, advertising spend is increasing as the group looks to dial in its proposition on a regional, and local level. That spend came in at $3.6bn over the first nine months of the year, over 10% of total revenue.

Advertising expense ($m)

Aside from a great brand, we also view the business model as a real positive. Coca-Cola partners with, and holds stakes in, local bottling companies. That means it’s not on the hook for investing in big manufacturing plants.

Instead, Coke concentrates its efforts on selling the syrups themselves and marketing its brands directly to consumers. It’s one of the reasons Coca-Cola’s able to boast industry-leading margins.

Recent acquisitions of Costa Coffee and BODYARMOR look like positive deals, giving Coca-Cola reach into areas of the market with good growth potential. But they have put some strain on the balance sheet. Net debt stands at $29.5bn, that’s a hefty chunk, but not one that derails an investment case given the group’s operating income covers interest costs by more than 16 times.

We see Coca-Cola’s powerful brand and high margins as high vale in an uncertain environment. That sentiment is shared with markets though, and the group trades on a valuation ahead of its long-term average – there’s some added risk in that though.

Kimberly-Clark – opportunity in the everyday

Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

Kimberly-Clark produces mainly paper-based consumer products. Brands include the likes of Kleenex tissues, Kotex feminine care products, Andrex toilet rolls, and Huggies nappies.

These are products that people won’t do without. That’s reflected by the fact about a quarter of the global population use a Kimberly-Clark product every day. This sort of scale and brand power is hard to replicate and market share improved during the pandemic.

There are a couple of longer-term growth opportunities too. The group has successfully tempted a higher proportion of customers to buy more premium nappy products. We think this trend could translate to other product categories over time.

Kimberly-Clark’s also seeing good growth in emerging, younger, economies. As these regions become wealthier and able to spend more on branded personal care items, this should translate into future revenue.

There are some nearer-term hurdles to clear though.

Inflation is a big challenge. In the third quarter, the group dealt with $360m of higher input costs. Underlying operating profits fell 12% to $655m. To fight the worst of inflation, the group’s been upping its prices (up 9% for the quarter), but volumes dropped 5%. Brand loyalty can only go so far.

Restoring margins relies on when costs start cooling. There are some signs that inflation might be peaking, but that’s not guaranteed. Kimberly-Clark’s valuation is above the long-term average, so any further hits to margin could be punished.

Inflation – has it peaked and what could be next for investors?

Net debt was last reported at £8.2bn, that’s about 2.4x forecasts for this year’s cash profits, a little higher than we’d like. The prospective yield is 3.5%, but remember, yields are variable and no dividend is ever guaranteed – that’s especially true while the group’s demand patterns are so tough to map.

Kimberly-Clark’s strong record of investing in its brands, successful approach to premiumization, and strategic focus on developing and emerging markets gives us confidence that it can thrive over the long term. Keep in mind, ups and downs especially in the short term are a possibility.

Walmart – titan of industry

Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst

Walmart is an absolute giant. Last year it had revenue of close to $573bn, with customers across 24 countries. With huge scale comes benefits.

Walmart has enormous buying power. It has more control than average over its supply chain sheerly down to its scale. That’s a real asset in today’s world. The other thing to keep in mind is the group is a value name. Walmart is a cheaper option than the likes of Target, whose offering is aimed at more of the middle market.

As people’s income comes under pressure, customers are deciding to shop at more value-focussed options. That’s especially true when looking at recent third-quarter results. The group took a larger share of Americans’ grocery budgets in the period, and three quarters of those gains came from shoppers with annual incomes of over $100,000. Tempting higher net-worth customers is a longer-term shift in behaviour in our opinion, and could translate to more recurring revenue for Walmart.

The group also pulled in $73bn in online sales last year, and it’s been called as a source of fierce competition for the likes of Amazon.

Ultimately, Walmart’s enormous scale and free cash flow generation allows it to spend heavily on shareholder returns, especially buybacks. The group recently started a $20bn share buyback programme.

There are of course some challenges.

Walmart still has an inventory and gross margin problem caused by people reining in spending in some areas – although things are improving. One way to tackle excessive inventory is by discounting, which Walmart’s been doing. This is a trend unlikely to reverse for a while in our opinion and profitability will struggle to reach its full potential while that’s the case.

Ultimately, Walmart has long-term attractions. Its sheer size is hard to overstate. In this business, being the biggest and best value have considerable advantages. The market’s not blind to these, with new investors having to pay over $23 for each dollar of Walmart’s expected earnings.

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

