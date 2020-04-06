We're currently experiencing extremely high call volumes. We're very sorry for any inconvenience this might cause. If you need help with your account, please visit our Help Centre, or email us and we’ll get back to you as soon as we can. For more information and tips on managing your account online please visit www.hl.co.uk/coronavirus

We’re experiencing high call volumes, please check FAQs before calling.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
  • Log out of your HL account
  • A A A

    • How early should you use your ISA allowance?

    We look at the benefit of opening your ISA now, rather than later.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Over the years, a Stocks and Shares ISA has become the core of many investors’ portfolio. It’s a simple way to invest for your long-term future, free of UK income and capital gains tax.

    The new tax year started today (6 April). You can now shelter up to £20,000 in your ISA before 5 April next year. This raises the same question each year – should you use your allowance early, wait until the end of the tax year, or spread it throughout the year?

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you're not sure what’s right for your circumstances, please ask for advice. Tax rules can change and the benefits depend on your personal circumstances.

    Early ISAs trump last minute ISAs?

    Even under normal circumstances, it’s really hard to predict how the stock market will perform over the next year. At the moment, it’s nearly impossible.

    We’ve looked at the return from investing £5,000 each tax year in the UK stock market since Stocks and Shares ISAs launched in April 1999. One invests on the first working day of the tax year, the other on the last working day.

    There have been some difficult times for investors since the ISA’s launch. The dot-com crash, the Iraq War, the financial crisis and the unprecedented events of today.

    But whichever option you took, you’d have still made a good return on your investment with both returning over 56% growth, not including charges. However, you’d have been £5,000 better off overall by investing at the start of each tax year. There are no guarantees this will happen in the future, past performance isn’t a guide to the future.

    All investments can rise and fall in value so you could get back less than you invest.

    Investing on the first or last day of the tax year

    Scroll across to see the full chart.

    Past performance isn’t a guide to future returns. Source: Thompson Reuters Eikon 06/04/99 to 30/03/20. Includes 2019/20 subscriptions for both.

    Find out more about the HL Stocks and Shares ISA

    Spread your ISA over the course of the year

    With HL, you can take advantage of your ISA allowance without doing it in one go. You can spread your investment over the year by investing on a monthly basis.

    This is great for people who want to invest, but don’t have lumps sums of cash available. You can start a Direct Debit with as little as £25 a month.

    It’s also an option if you’re worried about investing at the moment. Investing on a monthly basis gets rid of some of the emotional barriers to investing. And it spreads the cost of your investment, removing some risk if markets fall in value in the short-term. Your regular investment could even buy more of the same investment if the market falls, but the reverse is true if markets rise.

    Find out more about investing monthly

    What did you think of this article?

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Related Articles

    Gifting money – inheritance tax pitfalls to avoid

    20 August

    More suggestions for IHT change

    31 July

    Britain's most hated tax

    12 June

    7 self-assessment tips for less stress with your tax return

    5 June

    ISA millionaire: I invest at the beginning of each tax year

    11 April

    Daily market update emails

    • FTSE 100 riser and faller updates
    • Breaking market news, plus the latest share research, tips and broker comments
    Register

    Related articles

    Category: Essentials & education

    Gifting money – inheritance tax pitfalls to avoid

    Giving cash or gifts to loved ones? Check the tax implications before you do.

    Bruce Pearce

    20 Aug 2019 4 min read

    Category: Financial Advice

    More suggestions for IHT change

    Inheritance tax report: good news for gifting, bad news for CGT

    Bruce Pearce

    31 Jul 2019 5 min read

    Category: Tax

    Britain's most hated tax

    With the HMRC's revenue from IHT higher than ever, it's no surprise it's unofficially named as Britain's most hated tax.

    Bruce Pearce

    12 Jun 2019 3 min read

    Category: Investing and saving

    7 self-assessment tips for less stress with your tax return

    It’s easy to put off unappealing tasks but the self-assessment early bird not only gets a sense of satisfaction – they can cut their stress levels too.

    Henry Irving

    05 Jun 2019 min read