How early should you use your ISA allowance?

Over the years, a Stocks and Shares ISA has become the core of many investors’ portfolio. It’s a simple way to invest for your long-term future, free of UK income and capital gains tax.

The new tax year started today (6 April). You can now shelter up to £20,000 in your ISA before 5 April next year. This raises the same question each year – should you use your allowance early, wait until the end of the tax year, or spread it throughout the year?

Early ISAs trump last minute ISAs?

This article isn’t personal advice. If you're not sure what’s right for your circumstances, please ask for advice. Tax rules can change and the benefits depend on your personal circumstances.

Even under normal circumstances, it’s really hard to predict how the stock market will perform over the next year. At the moment, it’s nearly impossible.

We’ve looked at the return from investing £5,000 each tax year in the UK stock market since Stocks and Shares ISAs launched in April 1999. One invests on the first working day of the tax year, the other on the last working day.

There have been some difficult times for investors since the ISA’s launch. The dot-com crash, the Iraq War, the financial crisis and the unprecedented events of today.

But whichever option you took, you’d have still made a good return on your investment with both returning over 56% growth, not including charges. However, you’d have been £5,000 better off overall by investing at the start of each tax year. There are no guarantees this will happen in the future, past performance isn’t a guide to the future.

All investments can rise and fall in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Investing on the first or last day of the tax year

Scroll across to see the full chart.

Past performance isn’t a guide to future returns. Source: Thompson Reuters Eikon 06/04/99 to 30/03/20. Includes 2019/20 subscriptions for both.

Spread your ISA over the course of the year

With HL, you can take advantage of your ISA allowance without doing it in one go. You can spread your investment over the year by investing on a monthly basis.

This is great for people who want to invest, but don’t have lumps sums of cash available. You can start a Direct Debit with as little as £25 a month.

It’s also an option if you’re worried about investing at the moment. Investing on a monthly basis gets rid of some of the emotional barriers to investing. And it spreads the cost of your investment, removing some risk if markets fall in value in the short-term. Your regular investment could even buy more of the same investment if the market falls, but the reverse is true if markets rise.

