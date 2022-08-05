Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

08-Aug Barrick Gold* Q2 Results Clarkson Half Year Results Pagegroup Half Year Results

12-Aug Flutter Entertainment Half Year Results TBC Bank Group Q2 Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Walt Disney – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

Disney should continue to benefit from the easing of lockdowns as theme park visitors return in their masses. Investors will be eager to see if Disney has gathered more momentum in the third quarter despite high inflation impacting consumers purchasing power. We’ll also be paying particular attention to how well the recovery for international theme parks is coming along.

Turning to the direct-to-consumer segment, which includes the likes of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu, subscriber growth beat expectations last quarter, with Disney+ capturing 7.9m new subscribers. Following news that Netflix lost 1m subscribers in their recent results, we'll be focusing our attention on how this translates to Disney’s subscriber growth, especially as management expect it to slow.

Producing good content comes at a pretty penny. Operating losses in direct-to-consumer ballooned three times to $887m last quarter. So, we’ll be keeping an eye out for any guidance on how Disney plans to turn a profit here, especially as competition heats up.

Entain – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

We heard in Entain’s recent trading update that online gaming revenue has taken a dip in the first half of 2022. The impact on profit should come to light next week, and we’ll be focusing our attention on whether management believe the previous spending habits will remain in-tact, if not, we could see online revenue continue to decline into the future.

Turning to retail stores, the picture looks positive. Revenues ballooned in the first half of the year as easing restrictions saw customers return to stores. Although beneficial, operating margins have typically been lower in stores than online and we’ll be watching for any impact this has had on operating margins.

The UK Gambling Act Review is still looming over the industry. But given that over 50% of Entain’s revenue comes from overseas, including from BetMGM in the US, the company should be shielded from some risk. Still, updates on potential impacts will be closely watched.

Prudential – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Coronavirus and the ongoing border closure between Hong Kong and Mainland China have constrained sales for Prudential. We believe that uncertainty about the Asian business environment has contributed to the recent fall in valuation.

New business profit margins for their Life Insurance division will be at the front of investors’ minds. Prudential enjoys fixed premiums on its Health and Protection policies, however, rising inflation and interest rates may dent profit margins as premiums continue to remain fixed. Because of this, we will be keeping a close eye on how margins have changed and the impact it has had on profits.

Investors will also get a chance to see if rising interest rates are benefitting the Asset Management division. Many Asian countries have progressively raised interest rates, benefitting savings and annuities for Prudential, and next week should shine some light on what impact this has had.

Looking ahead, we will be focusing our attention on how well digital sales are progressing. Lower customer acquisition and servicing costs all feed into higher margins, and we are optimistic that digital sales will continue to rise. However, significant uncertainty in the Asian markets can quickly dampen the mood.

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

