Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:

Will Arexvy prove a shot in the arm for GSK?

British Gas Energy set to fuel Centrica's first-half performance

Can Unilever cling on to volumes?

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

24-July Cranswick Q1 Trading Statement DiscoverIE Group Q1 Trading Statement Games Workshop Full Year Results Moneysupermarket Half Year Results Vodafone* Q1 Trading Statement

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

GSK – Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

At GSK’s half-year health check, we’ll be watching out for any changes to 2023 sales growth guidance which currently stands between 6% to 8% for non-COVID 19 medicines. This underpins targeted dividend pay-outs of 56.5p per share in the current financial year, a yield of about 4%. That’s an extra demand on the Company’s cash resources, so we’ll also be looking to see if the group can return to generating free cash flow following an outflow in the first quarter.

Recent months have seen some important milestones in the group’s vaccine portfolio, notably European and US approval for Arexvy, a first-in-class vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The market will be keen to receive a steer on the patient uptake so far. Investor sentiment has responded favourably to GSK’s first legal settlement safety concerns for heartburn medication Zantac, and next week provides a further opportunity to quantify the scale of any further liability.

Centrica – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

Back in June, we got a positive update from British Gas owner, Centrica, covering the first five months of the year. Thanks to increased allowances in the UK domestic tariff cap, the British Gas Energy division is expected to report significantly higher operating profits than in previous years. The majority of these tailwinds should be felt in the first half of the year, so we’re keen to see just how far the dial’s been moved in next week’s results.

The Energy Marketing & Trading division was a star money-maker for the group last year. This is the trading arm of Centrica, which benefits from energy price volatility. But the forces driving the recent outperformance of this division are cyclical and can’t be relied upon forever. Given the pullback in commodity prices this year, we’re keen to see how well trading’s holding up here. A poor performance here could put full-year earnings per share guidance, expected to be towards the top end of the 16.5p-24.7p range, under pressure.

Unilever – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

Unilever reports half-year earnings next week and markets are expecting a slight softening to what was a strong start to the year. Double-digit underlying sales growth over the first quarter beat expectations, driven by higher prices and resilient volumes. The consensus among analysts is for a larger decline in volumes over the second quarter, with underlying sales growth over the half expected to come in at 8.3%.

We’ll be particularly interested to see any progress on margins. Management was keen to point out the potential for easing cost pressures as we move through the year. Underlying operating margin in the first half is expected to be at least 16%, with analysts expecting 16.2% - that’s a key figure to watch for.

In other news, noise around Unilever’s operations in Russia has grown louder recently with Ukraine adding the group to its list of war sponsors. Unilever has defended its motivations for continuing to operate in Russia, pointing to ongoing challenges involved with leaving the region. For now, this doesn’t look to be impacting operating performance.

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

