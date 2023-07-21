We don’t support this browser anymore.
Category: Markets
    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Matt Britzman
    Equity Analyst

    21 July 2023

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:

    • Will Arexvy prove a shot in the arm for GSK?
    • British Gas Energy set to fuel Centrica's first-half performance
    • Can Unilever cling on to volumes?

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

    24-July
    Cranswick Q1 Trading Statement
    DiscoverIE Group Q1 Trading Statement
    Games Workshop Full Year Results
    Moneysupermarket Half Year Results
    Vodafone* Q1 Trading Statement
    25-July
    Alphabet* Q2 Results
    Bridgepoint Group Half Year Results
    Compass Group* Q3 Trading Statement
    Croda International Half Year Results
    JTC Q1 Trading Statement
    LVMH* Half Year Results
    Microsoft* Q4 Results
    Mitie Group Q1 Trading Statement
    SThree Half Year Results
    Tyman Half Year Results
    Unilever* Half Year Results
    Unite Group Half Year Results
    Verizon* Q2 Results
    Visa* Q3 Results
    26-July
    British American Tobacco* Half Year Results
    Centamin Half Year Results
    Coca-Cola* Q2 Results
    Elementis Half Year Results
    FDM Group Half Year Results
    Fresnillo Q2 Production Report
    GSK* Q2 Results
    Lloyds Banking Group* Half Year Results
    Meta Platforms* Q2 Results
    Primary Health Properties* Half Year Results
    Rathbones Q2 Results
    Reckitt Benckiser Group* Half Year Results
    RHI Magnesita Half Year Results
    Rio Tinto* Half Year Results
    27-July
    Airtel Africa Q1 Results
    Anglo American* Half Year Results
    Barclays* Half Year Results
    Beazley Q2 Trading Statement
    Britvic Q3 Trading Statement
    BT Group* Q1 Trading Statement
    Centrica* Half Year Results
    CMC Markets Q1 Trading Statement
    Drax Group Half Year Results
    Greencoat UK Wind Half Year Results
    Frasers* Full Year Results
    Hammerson Half Year Results
    Inchcape Half Year Results
    Indivior Half Year Results
    Informa Half Year Results
    ITV* Half Year Results
    Jupiter Fund Management Half Year Results
    McDonald's* Q2 Results
    Mobico Group Half Year Results
    Nestle* Half Year Results
    Relx* Half Year Results
    Rentokil Initial Half Year Results
    RS Group Q1 Trading Statement
    Sage Group Q3 Trading Statement
    Schroders Half Year Results
    SEGRO Half Year Results
    Shell* Q2 Results
    St James's Place Half Year Results
    Vesuvius Half Year Results
    28-July
    AstraZeneca* Q2 Results
    Chevron* Q2 Results
    IMI Half Year Results
    International Consolidated Airlines* Half Year Results
    Intertek Group Half Year Results
    Morgan Advanced Materials Half Year Results
    NatWest Group* Half Year Results
    Paragon Banking Group Q3 Trading Statement
    Rightmove Half Year Results
    Standard Chartered* Half Year Results
    Vanquis Banking Group Half Year Results

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    GSK – Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

    At GSK’s half-year health check, we’ll be watching out for any changes to 2023 sales growth guidance which currently stands between 6% to 8% for non-COVID 19 medicines. This underpins targeted dividend pay-outs of 56.5p per share in the current financial year, a yield of about 4%. That’s an extra demand on the Company’s cash resources, so we’ll also be looking to see if the group can return to generating free cash flow following an outflow in the first quarter.

    Recent months have seen some important milestones in the group’s vaccine portfolio, notably European and US approval for Arexvy, a first-in-class vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The market will be keen to receive a steer on the patient uptake so far. Investor sentiment has responded favourably to GSK’s first legal settlement safety concerns for heartburn medication Zantac, and next week provides a further opportunity to quantify the scale of any further liability.

    See the GSK share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to GSK research

    Centrica – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

    Back in June, we got a positive update from British Gas owner, Centrica, covering the first five months of the year. Thanks to increased allowances in the UK domestic tariff cap, the British Gas Energy division is expected to report significantly higher operating profits than in previous years. The majority of these tailwinds should be felt in the first half of the year, so we’re keen to see just how far the dial’s been moved in next week’s results.

    The Energy Marketing & Trading division was a star money-maker for the group last year. This is the trading arm of Centrica, which benefits from energy price volatility. But the forces driving the recent outperformance of this division are cyclical and can’t be relied upon forever. Given the pullback in commodity prices this year, we’re keen to see how well trading’s holding up here. A poor performance here could put full-year earnings per share guidance, expected to be towards the top end of the 16.5p-24.7p range, under pressure.

    See the Centrica share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Centrica research

    Unilever – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

    Unilever reports half-year earnings next week and markets are expecting a slight softening to what was a strong start to the year. Double-digit underlying sales growth over the first quarter beat expectations, driven by higher prices and resilient volumes. The consensus among analysts is for a larger decline in volumes over the second quarter, with underlying sales growth over the half expected to come in at 8.3%.

    We’ll be particularly interested to see any progress on margins. Management was keen to point out the potential for easing cost pressures as we move through the year. Underlying operating margin in the first half is expected to be at least 16%, with analysts expecting 16.2% - that’s a key figure to watch for.

    In other news, noise around Unilever’s operations in Russia has grown louder recently with Ukraine adding the group to its list of war sponsors. Unilever has defended its motivations for continuing to operate in Russia, pointing to ongoing challenges involved with leaving the region. For now, this doesn’t look to be impacting operating performance.

    See the Unilever share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Unilever research

    Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

      What did you think of this article?

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

