How to invest for income? – 2 income fund ideas for 2025

Investing in a dividend-paying company can mean your income and capital grows as the company you’re investing in grows. The best companies will be able to grow their profits and dividends over the long term.

We think equity income funds can be a cornerstone of almost any investment portfolio. They offer the potential for an inflation-beating income stream, but they can also be a good choice for a portfolio focused on growth.

Reinvesting dividends when you don't need the income can increase the number of units held in the fund, from which more dividends can be received at a later date. Repeating this compounding process over a long period can be a great way to grow capital.

But where in the world is paying the most income and what do income-seeking investors need to look out for?

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice. Remember, all investments and any income from them can rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest. Yields are variable and no income is ever guaranteed. Past performance also isn’t a guide to the future.

Which markets are paying the most income?

Market Dividend Yield FTSE All-Share 3.6% FTSE Europe 3.2% FTSE Asia Pacific ex Japan 2.7% FTSE Japan 2.2% FTSE North America 1.3% Source: Financial Times, 09/01/2025

The UK stock market is leading the way

When investors think about investing for income, the UK stock market springs to mind as one of the better income payers.

Lots of investors will instinctively think about the large mature multinational businesses that feature in the FTSE 100. It’s home to plenty of world-class companies, selling goods and services around the world. And many of them boast impressive records of growing dividends over the long term.

From banks and miners to oil giants and pharmaceuticals, these are often household names and form the bedrock of the UK’s appeal as a great market for income.

However, looking beneath the surface, it’s not just these mega-cap companies offering an attractive income opportunity.

Medium-sized and smaller companies, represented by the FTSE 250 index and the FTSE Small Cap ex Investment Trusts index respectively, are also offering decent yields.

Index Yield FTSE 250 3.4% FTSE Small Cap ex IT 4.3% Source: Financial Times, 09/01/2025

Investors therefore have the chance to invest in higher-risk smaller businesses with the potential to grow rapidly and blossom into the giants of tomorrow, while also receiving a dividend while they wait.

How to invest for income?

Regardless of where you invest for income, the pandemic provided a harsh lesson in reminding us that dividends aren’t guaranteed.

In some cases, even companies that were willing and able to continue paying an income to their shareholders were stopped from doing so, albeit temporarily, by regulators.

That’s why it makes sense to take a diversified approach and not just rely on whatever market is yielding the most at a given point in time.

Other markets around the world might yield less than the UK but will invest in different sectors, and so won’t necessarily be affected by the same factors.

It’s a good idea for investors to diversify the sources of their income to increase the resilience of their portfolio to any unexpected shocks. Doing this means you should always have something working in your favour.

Want to invest for income? – 2 income fund ideas

Investing in these funds isn’t right for everyone. Investors should only invest if the fund’s objectives are aligned with their own, and there’s a specific need for the type of investment being made. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest, and make sure any new investment forms part of a diversified portfolio.

For more details on each fund and its risks, use the links to their factsheets and key investor information.

Artemis Income We think the Artemis Income team are one of the best in the business and are well placed to make the most of UK income opportunities. The trio of Nick Shenton, Andy Marsh and industry stalwart Adrian Frost have over 80 years of investment experience between them and are mainly investing in large UK businesses. The fund invests in companies they think can pay a sustainable income through the market cycle, whatever the economic backdrop. These tend to be businesses with lots of reoccurring revenues. This increases the chances they can retain and grow their customer base, profits, and dividends over time. Right now, the fund has a historic yield of 3.63%. The fund takes charges from capital, which can increase the yield but reduce the potential for capital growth.

Fidelity Global Dividend Fidelity Global Dividend has the whole global universe to pick from. However, it purposefully invests in companies the manager thinks has predictable revenue streams that can keep growing and provide investors with reliable dividends. The fund's manager, Daniel Roberts, is a highly experienced global investor with a focus on providing long-term income and growth, while looking to shelter investors' capital in weaker markets. He keeps a close eye on companies' valuations, making sure he doesn't overpay. But it also means he won't chase the higher yielding areas of the market if he thinks they are overvalued, or the dividends aren't as reliable as he'd like. Roberts has a preference for companies with simple balance sheets, little debt and experienced management teams. Right now, the fund has a historic yield of 2.38%. The fund takes charges from capital, which can increase the yield but reduce the potential for capital growth. The manager can also invest in smaller companies and derivatives which adds risk.