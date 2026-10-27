Pension stability and auto-enrolment – are UK savers ready for retirement?

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
Tax rules can change and benefits depend on individual circumstances. This interview was recorded on 21 October, 2026. The views of our interviewee, Guy Opperman, are his own. Nothing in this interview is personal advice, and you should seek advice if you're not sure what's right for you.
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Published: 27th October 2026