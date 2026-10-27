Autumn Budget 2026

Pension stability and auto-enrolment – are UK savers ready for retirement?

Former pensions minister Guy Opperman discusses pension stability, auto-enrolment contributions, retirement readiness and how targeted support could encourage people to save more.
Helen Guy Thumbnail 2
Written by
Helen-Morrissey
Helen Morrissey
Head of Retirement Analysis
Edited byMatthew Davies
Published Oct 27, 2026

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Tax rules can change and benefits depend on individual circumstances. This interview was recorded on 21 October, 2026. The views of our interviewee, Guy Opperman, are his own. Nothing in this interview is personal advice, and you should seek advice if you're not sure what's right for you.

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Written by
Helen-Morrissey
Helen Morrissey
Head of Retirement Analysis

Helen raises awareness of key retirement issues to help people build their resilience as they move towards their later life.

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Article history
Published: 27th October 2026