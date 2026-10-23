Autumn Budget 2026

Will the Budget delay tough decisions as inflation risks rise?

With the Iran conflict fuelling inflation concerns, does the government have any room to manoeuvre? Former pensions minister Guy Opperman discusses whether a do-no-harm Budget means delaying difficult decisions.
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Written by
Nick Hyett
Nicholas Hyett
Lead Alternatives Analyst
Edited byMatthew Davies
Published Oct 23, 2026

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

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Written by
Nick Hyett
Nicholas Hyett
Lead Alternatives Analyst

Nicholas leads on HL's UK smaller companies and alternatives investment research and is a member of the Senior Research Team.

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Article history
Published: 23rd October 2026