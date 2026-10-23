Will the Budget delay tough decisions as inflation risks rise?

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Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
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Nicholas leads on HL's UK smaller companies and alternatives investment research and is a member of the Senior Research Team.