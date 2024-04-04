The most bought Stocks and Shares ISA funds in March 2024

Last weekend, the clocks moved forward and daylight savings started. We traded an hour in bed for an extra hour in the day.

But this week we see another change marked on the calendar.

At 11.59pm on 5 April the 2023/24 tax year comes to an end. A minute later, the 2024/25 tax year begins.

Rather than gaining an hour, you gain a new ISA allowance for the next tax year.

But these few days are your last chance to use this year’s ISA allowance before it’s gone forever.

The annual ISA allowance is £20,000, which you can split between a Stocks and Shares ISA, a Cash ISA, an Innovative Finance ISA and a Lifetime ISA (up to £4,000 until age 50 and must be opened before age 40).

If you’re investing, it’s worth considering an ISA, because the more money you can invest without worrying about tax, the more it can grow over the long term.

Here’s where HL’s ISA clients were investing their ISA allowance last month.

Remember, tax and ISA rules can change, and any benefits will depend on your individual circumstances.

Where did HL's Stocks and Shares ISA clients put their money in March 2024?

The table below shows the most bought actively-managed funds (trying to beat the market) and tracker funds (trying to track the market) by HL's Stocks and Shares ISA investors in March 2024. This is by number of trades (minus any sales).

This article has been written independently of our investment research team to offer some inspiration, but isn't personal advice or a guide on how or where to invest.

Unlike cash, investments will rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you put in. You should choose investments based on your own objectives and attitude to risk. If you're not sure whether an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice.

How to pick investments for an ISA

Investing in funds won't be right for everyone. Only invest in a fund if its objectives align with your own, and there's a specific need for that type of investment within your portfolio. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest and be investing for the long term (five years or more).

It's also important not to put all your eggs in one basket. Spreading your money and diversifying, gives you access to more opportunities and can reduce risk.

If you're looking for inspiration from our investment research team on where to invest your ISA this tax year, explore our latest ISA investment ideas.

Or you can use our Wealth Shortlist. It's designed to help investors build and maintain a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. We've put funds under the microscope to make sure the list only contains the funds that our in-depth analysis shows have the greatest long-term performance potential.

Leave day-to-day investment decisions to the experts

If you’ve got an HL Stocks and Shares ISA and want a team of experts to look after the day-to-day investment decisions, consider a Ready-Made ISA.

You can choose from four ready-made investments, which let you choose how to balance risk and potential returns.

All you'll need to do is check in on your investment from time to time to make sure it still meets your needs and objectives.

HL Ready-Made Investments are managed by our sister company Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers Ltd.