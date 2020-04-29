Standard Chartered - resilient revenue growth

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Income rose 15% at constant exchange rates to $4.3bn. However, that includes a $358m boost stemming from changes in the value of the group's own debt, without which income growth would have been 6%.

A large provision for bad loans related to the coronavirus outbreak meant underlying profits before tax fell 12% to $1.2bn or down 36% excluding the valuation adjustment.

The bank will not be paying an interim dividend this year.

The shares rose 3.0% in early trading.

First Quarter Results

Net interest income fell 4% in the first quarter of the year, to $1.8bn, as a lower net interest margin (the difference between what the bank makes on loans and pays for funding) offset increased loans to customers.

Other income rose 31% to $2.5bn, or 12% excluding the adjustments relating to debt valuation. That reflects a particularly strong result in rates and currencies businesses in the Financial Markets division.

The bank reported credit impairments relating to bad loans of $956m in the first quarter. Impairments were spread across the retail, investment and commercial banks although Corporate & Institutional Banking accounted for the vast majority. Further impairments are likely in the future.

Underlying operating expenses fell 1% at constant currency to $2.4bn.

Total CET1 capital remained broadly unchanged compared to the previous quarter, however increased lending meant the group's CET1 capital ratio fell from 13.8% at the start of the year to 13.4% at the end of the quarter.

Standard Chartered expects a gradual recovery from coronavirus outbreak, with the global economy moving out of recession in the second half of 2020. The group expects the recovery to driven by Asian markets.

