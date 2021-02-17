British American Tobacco - results disappoint the market

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

's (BATs) full year adjusted revenue, which excludes the impact of exchange rates, grew 3.3% to £25.8bn. This was driven by growth in both Combustibles and New Category items. Excluding exchange rate movements, restructuring and litigation costs, operating profit rose 4.8% to £11.4bn.

The group announced a full year dividend of 215.6p per share, up 2.5% on last year and equal to 65% of adjusted earnings per share.

BATs expects 3-5% revenue growth in 2021 and high-single figure earnings per share growth.

The shares fell 5.7% following the announcement.

Full Year Results (underlying and constant currencies)

Overall Combustibles sales rose 2.8% to £23.6bn. This was driven entirely by price increases, as volumes fell 4.6%. New Categories grew sales 15.4% to £1.4bn.

US revenue rose 11.2% to £11.5bn, primarily reflecting 9.9% growth in Combustibles to £10.0bn. This growth was driven by price increases, as volumes only grew 0.5%. New Categories revenue grew 82.9% to £396m, primarily thanks to the strength of Vapour, and the Vuse brand in particular. Operating profit rose 15.5% to £5.8bn.

Asia Pacific and Middle East revenues fell 9.9% to £4.6bn, driven by a 7.2% fall in volumes. This was largely because of reduced Global Travel Retail, excise tax increases and minimum pricing in Indonesia. Combustibles revenue fell 7.7% to £4.0bn and New Categories revenue fell 25% to £507m. The fall in New Categories revenue was driven by increased excise taxes in Japan and a poor performance from the Sens brand which has been withdrawn. Operating profit fell 7.3% to £1.9bn.

In Europe and North Africa revenue rose 2.1% to £6.2bn and operating profits were down 2.4% at £2.1bn. Combustibles revenue rose 0.5% to £5.5bn as volumes fell 4.1%. New Categories revenue rose 49.6% to £478m thanks to strength in THP and Modern Oral. Vapour revenue grew just 0.2% despite a 23% rise in volumes as BATs cut prices to drive sales.

In the Americas and Sub-Sahara Africa revenues rose 1.4% to £4.3bn, as price increases and New Categories growth offset declining Combustibles volumes and pandemic related restrictions, notably in South Africa. Operating profit fell 2.5% to £1.8bn

Free cash flow after dividend payments rose 32.7% to £2.6bn, thanks to higher cash generation and lower capital spending. Adjusted net debt fell 5.3% to £39.5bn, which is 3.3 times adjusted cash profits. The group plans to bring this ratio down to around 3.0 times in the current financial year.

