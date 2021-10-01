JD Wetherspoon - Sales still struggling

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Wetherspoon reported full year revenues of £772.6m, with a 38.4% decline in like-for-like sales. That reflects steep falls in bar and slot machine revenues, with more modest, but still substantial, declines in food and hotel revenues.

Since the end of the financial year, sales have been 8.7% below pre-pandemic levels, with like-for-like sales down 6.4%. However, the group is "cautiously optimistic about the outcome for the financial year".

The group reported an operating loss of £105.1m for the year, down from a £7.2m profit 12 months ago.

Wetherspoon shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our view

JD Wetherspoon sells cheap pints and pub food across the country. The group is currently operating out of 861 pubs and makes 94% of its revenue through bar and food sales.

A focus on providing good value means Spoons' margins were below competitors' in normal times. Before the pandemic, the group's operating profit margin was just 7.3% before exceptional items, which was behind many peers. Low margins aren't necessarily a bad thing, and many successful businesses have followed a "pile em' high, sell em' cheap" approach. Nonetheless, it does mean Spoons rides slightly closer to the edge than some of its competitors and as a result has been pushed into substantial losses by the pandemic.

The group turned to investors to shore up the balance sheet following the disruption and, after raising the extra cash, net debt stands at Â£845.5m. Management intends to keep this at around 3.5 times cash profits for the foreseeable future, but recognises that 0-2 times is probably optimal long term. We understand that interest rates are low at the moment, so the interest costs of a high debt load are lower than they might have been historically. But still, we'd like to see debt come down.

It's worth noting that two thirds of Spoons' pubs are freeholds, giving the group a substantial property portfolio. The balance sheet lists £1.1bn in freehold and long leasehold property - and since it hasn't been revalued since 1999 that's likely a severe underestimate of the portfolio's true value.

Spoons' has a lot to thank its chairman and founder, Tim Martin, for. However, he's a polarising character thanks to his support for Brexit and colourful updates for shareholders. This wouldn't matter much, except that JD Wetherspoon also doesn't conform with some elements of the UK Corporate Governance Code. The group has explained that it doesn't agree with the guidance on the length of board member tenure, board member independence, or the relative importance of shareholder engagement.

Ultimately, investors will have to make up their own minds on these issues. A degree of non-conformism often looks like genius when things are going well, but if things go badly it's never a good look - especially if there's some sort of governance failure. For us it's not a deal breaker, but it does warrant extra scrutiny.

We think Spoons is in a strong position, and the extensive property portfolio is an attractive bonus. We'd like to see debt come down, but if everything goes to plan over the next year, the group should be able to work on that. Spoons shares currently change hands for 20.8 times book value, which is only marginally higher than the long run average. Given the stresses facing the business the board have decided not to pay a dividend.

JD Wetherspoon key facts Price/Earnings ratio (next 12 months): 20.8

10 year average Forward Price/Earnings ratio: 18.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full Year Results

Wetherspoon's reported bar sales of £440.1m in the year, down 42.2% year-on-year, while food sales fell 37.4%. Slot/fruit machine revenues fell 52.5% to £17.1m, with hotel revenue down 27.1% to £8.6m. Declines all reflect enforced closures earlier in the year and ongoing trading restrictions.

Wetherspoons reported a negative gross margin the quarter, with cost of sales outpacing revenue, despite falling some 30% year-on-year. Gross profits came in at -£72.0m. Administrative costs fell 8.5% to £37.3m.

The group five pubs in the year, and sold or closed 16, leaving the estate at 861 pubs at year-end. The group now owns 66.3% of its pub estate, with the remainder leasehold.

The group reported a free cash outflow in the year of £83.3m, following a £58.9m outflow last year. As a result, net debt rose 3.5% to £845.5m, despite issuing £91.5m of new shares.

