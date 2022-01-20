Ibstock - expects to best profit guidance

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full year revenue is forecast to rise 29% to £409m with underlying cash profits expected to be modestly ahead of previous guidance for £93m. This reflects resilient customer demand despite price increases to offset inflationary pressures.

Cash flow was ahead of expectations this year, supported by a strong performance in the second half and improved working capital management. Net debt at year end fell to £40m from £53m at 30 June 2021.

CEO Joe Hudson said, "Whilst we are mindful of ongoing uncertainties, including industry supply chain pressure and cost inflation, the good momentum achieved to the end of the year provides us with a strong platform for significant further financial and strategic progress in 2022."

The shares rose 1.4% following the announcement.

Our View

Ibstock's managed to navigate turbulent waters surprisingly well. An effective cost cutting programme saw the group through a period of uncertainty and helped management navigate inflationary pressures.

Operations have been restored to near pre-pandemic conditions and the group's been able to manage supply chain issues without too much disruption. Input cost inflation is a worry, but so far Ibstock's been able to successfully pass that on to customers through price increases.

That's meant the group can focus on growth rather than survival. Management is using it's more efficient operations to pay for modernisation of two of its factories. That will increase capacity and allow the group to pounce on rising demand.

Ibstock's also looking to become a leader in more sustainable housebuilding with the advent of a new division-Ibstock Futures. The first order of business for this new arm is brick slips, a type of lightweight brick facade. The group will spend £50m over the next few years to build the UK's first brick slip factory, a venture that's expected to return roughly £10m per year when all's said and done. That represents a 10% increase on this year's expected profits--but if trading doesn't continue as expected the outflow of cash could put the group in a precarious position.

A red hot property market can't continue indefinitely, particularly with talk of further interest rate rises on the table. However, it's worth noting that house prices don't necessarily impact Ibstock. The group gets paid as long as houses are being built, so a modest cooling would do no harm.

Management's spent much of the last year shoring up the balance sheet putting the group in a much stronger position, but some of that cash will be eroded as spending picks up. An economic shock causing a drop-off in demand would be painful and could see the group's dividend back on the chopping block.

Ibstock's valuation is a touch below the long-term average, suggesting the market's not overly excited about these new growth prospects. We think the new venture certainly adds to Ibstock's future potential, but at such an early stage it's difficult to gauge whether it will have the desired impact.

Ibstock key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 12.0

Average Price/Earnings ratio since listing: 12.7

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Third Quarter Results (3 November)

Demand in both the newbuild and repair, maintenance and improvement markets meant Ibstock had a "strong" third quarter.

Ibstock announced plans to create a new business unit, dubbed Ibstock Futures, which will focus on growth initiatives, starting with the manufacture brick slips, a type of brick facade. The group will spend £50m to create a brick slip factory in West Yorkshire as part of this new strategic initiative.

The new brick slip plant is expected to be up and running in late 2023 and should provide capacity for a maximum of 60m brick slips a year by 2025. This is forecast to translate into at least £10m in cash profits each year. The group will initially invest £38m over 2022 and 2023, with the remaining £12m to be paid out as and when additional capacity is required.

Ibstock was able to pass on input cost inflation to customers with a successful price raise during the period.

Progress on the Atlas wire cut clay brick is on track to be completed by the end of 2023, as expected.

