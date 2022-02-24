Anglo American - record profits as prices rise

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full-year revenue grew 63% to $41.6bn. That was driven by broad growth across the portfolio as prices for key commodities were higher. Underlying cash profits (EBITDA) more than doubled to $20.6bn, beating analyst expectations.

The board announced a final dividend of $1.18, and a special dividend of $0.50.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

View the latest Anglo American share price and how to deal

Our view

HL View to follow.

Sign up for updates on Anglo American

Full Year Results (underlying profits)

Diamond division De Beers saw revenue rise 66% to $5.6bn, driven by a 56% increase in sales volumes and a boost in pricing to $146 per carat. Diamond jewellery sales in the US and China came in ahead of pre-pandemic levels. Cash profits rose to $1.1bn, up from $417m the previous year. Capital expenditure rose 48% to $565m.

Copper revenue grew 53% to $6.4bn off the back of higher prices, with the average realised copper price up 52% at $4.5 per lb. Volumes sold were flat year-on-year and unit costs rose slightly. Cash profits more than doubled to $4.0bn. The Quellaveco project is due to begin production mid-way through the year. Capital expenditure increased by 23% to $1.8bn.

Nickel revenue grew 33% to $710m as prices increased 37%. Production and sale volumes decreased low single digit percentages, but due to higher prices, cash profits increased 55% to $320m.

In Platinum Group Metals, a 13% increase in production and sales volumes up 82% meant revenue more than doubled to $14.5bn. Price rises were weighted toward the first half where the global economic recovery and positive sentiment on the automotive industry provided tailwinds. Cash profits grew from $2.6bn to $7.1bn and capital expenditure increased by 57% to $894m.

Iron Ore revenue increased 40% to $11.1bn as pricing increased 41% to $157 per tonne. Despite costs rising 22% and slightly lower sales volumes, cash profits were 51% higher at $6.9bn. Capital expenditure was 29% higher at $211m.

Despite costs rising 22%, and sales down 16% Metallurgical Coal posted revenue growth of 52% to $2.9bn and cash profits up over ten times to $962m. That was purely a result of higher prices, which were 83% higher than the previous year. Capital expenditure decreased by 5% to $649m.

Manganese cash profits increased 4% to $315m, as higher sales offset cost increases. Crop Nutrients made a loss of $41m, but the Woodside project is progressing with capital expenditure on the project of $530m.

The group generated free cash flow of $7.8bn, reflecting higher profits partially offset by increased taxes. That helped net debt improve from $5.5bn last year to $3.8bn as at 31 December 2021.

On 4 June, the group completed the demerger of its thermal coal operations in South Africa.

Anglo American key facts Price/Book ratio: 1.68

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 1.01

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.8% All ratios are from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about Anglo American shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.