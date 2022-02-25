IAG - recovery ready to take off

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Easing coronavirus restrictions helped passenger capacity at IAG rise to 58% of 2019 levels in the fourth quarter, pushing underlying cash profits (EBITDA) positive. The group's full year capacity was 36.1% of 2019 levels, reflecting the impact of travel restrictions. This was an improvement over 2020 levels, and together with strong growth in cargo, fed into an 8.3% increase in revenue to €8.5bn.

The profit increase together with a 26.5% decline in expenses like staff costs and fuel meant operating losses narrowed from €7.5bn to €2.8bn.

The impact of Omicron and seasonal trends are expected to drive a "significant" operating loss in the current period. This is expected to swing to a profit in the second quarter, with positive profits and cashflow expected for the full year.

The shares were rose 1.3% following the announcement.

The shares were up 2.9% following the news.

View the latest IAG share price and how to deal

Our view

HL View to follow.

Register for updates on IAG

Full Year Results

Passenger revenue rose 5.9% to €5.8bn, weighed primarily toward the end of the year as restrictions eased. Cargo revenue was 28.1% higher at €1.7bn, a record high, as the group used available passenger aircraft for cargo flights. Other revenue, which includes maintenance and repair, and BA Holidays was down 4.1%, reflecting the impact of the pandemic.

Cost reduction continued this year to mitigate the impact of lower passenger numbers. Stripping out the impact of one-off charges, operating expense fell 6.8% even as capacity rose 7.7%. This helped cost per available seat decline 13.5% to €9.36.

Planes were 64.5% full, up slightly from 63.8% last year. However, passenger revenue per available seat kilometre declined 2.9% to €4.78.

Net debt increased by €1.9bn to €11.7bn, owing to a rise in loan amounts as well as a free cash outflow of €603m.

IAG key facts Price/book ratio (next 12 months): 6.55

10 year average Price/book ratio: 2.05

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.2 All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about IAG shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.