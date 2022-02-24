Lloyds - income rises and profits jump on provision releases

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Net income rose 9% to £15.8bn, reflecting a 4% increase in underlying net interest income to £11.1bn. Other income rose too, and Lloyds benefited from higher used car prices because of its exposure to car finance.

The release of credit provisions meant underlying profit rose to £8.0bn from £2.2bn.

The group also announced a new strategy and will spend £4.0bn over the next few years. Priorities include further digital investment, as well as expanding Wealth services.

Lloyds announced a final dividend of 1.33p, taking the total payment for the year to 2.0p. A buyback of up to £2.0bn was also announced.

The shares fell 8.7% following the announcement.

View the latest Lloyds share price and how to deal

Our view

HL View to follow.

Register for updates on Lloyds

Full year results

Loans and advances to customers rose 2% to £449bn, helped by the strongest growth seen in mortgage lending in a decade. The open mortgage book rose £16bn. The group's underlying net interest margin rose 2 basis points to 2.54%.

Card balances fell year on year as customers paid down balances faster, but this trend is starting to unwind.

Other income rose 12% to £5.1bn, as customer activity normalised and there were strong returns in Lloyds' equity investment business.

Operating expenses rose to £10.8bn from £9.7bn, reflecting higher pay costs and increased remediation and restructuring costs. The cost to income ratio rose 1.4 percentage points to 56.7%.

The group recognised a net underlying impairment credit of £1.2bn in 2021, compared to a net charge of £4.2bn in 2020, partly because of a better than expected macro-economic outlook.

Lloyds' CET1 ratio was 17.3%, up from 16.2% in 2020.

Looking ahead, Lloyds expects a Banking net interest margin above 26% for 2022, and return on tangible equity of around 10%.

Lloyds key facts Price/Book ratio: 0.75

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 0.89

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about Lloyds shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.