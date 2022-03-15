Petrofac - Results delayed and write down possible

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

On 11 March, Petrofac announced it's planning to stop two of its Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) projects, which will result in $5-$10m worth of asset write downs.

This will likely impact full year results, which will now be released a week later than previously announced on 23 March.

Our view

HL View to follow.

Half Year Results (16 December 2021)

Revenue for the year is expected to be around $3.0bn, down from $4.1bn last year but broadly inline with market expectations. Full-year net income is expected to be consistent with market expectations of $45.5m, helped by the release of $52m in unused tax provisions and $250m of targeted cost savings.

CEO Sami Iskander said, ''Our priority is to now rebuild our order backlog. We secured US$1.5 billion of new awards in the second half to date and the outlook for awards is improving in a more supportive macro environment. Petrofac's cost competitive model and strong client relationships mean that we are well positioned with a healthy pipeline of opportunities scheduled for award in 2022.''

Full year Engineering & Construction revenue is expected to come in around $1.9bn, down from £3.1bn last year, largely due to low order intake and the continuing impact of the pandemic on project schedules and costs. Unrecoverable covid costs will be somewhat offset by cost control and tax provision releases, but ultimately margins are expected to fall. The division's backlog rose from $2.1bn on 30 June to $2.4bn on 30 November.

Engineering & Production Services expects revenue to rise to around $1.1bn from $0.9bn last year, the result of strong order intake in both Projects and Operations. The group now expects margins to come in two percentage points above previous guidance for 5% to 6%. Order intake is $0.9bn so far this year, in line with 2020. As at November 30, the division's backlog was $1.6bn, down from $1.7bn on 30 June.

A ramp-up in production coupled with higher oil prices is expected to increase second-half revenue and cash profits in Integrated Energy Services. But the division expects to report a full year loss as revenue is seen coming in materially lower than last year. This is due to the disposal of the group's Mexico operations as well as an unplanned outage in the PM304 Cendor field that's persisted most of the year.

The group's taken new orders worth $2.0bn so far this year, up from $0.5bn at the half and is on track to fulfil orders totalling the same value this year. The pipeline includes $40bn for award in 2022, $7bn of which is in New Energies.

Net debt is seen coming in at around $0.2bn for the year, up from $0.1bn last year.

Petrofac key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 17.0

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 9.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

