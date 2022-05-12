Disney - profits up by 50%, streaming grows

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Revenue rose 23% in the second quarter, to $19.2bn, reflecting a strong performance in domestic theme parks. Growth in the number of new subscribers for the group's streaming business was also much better than expected.

Group operating profit rose 50% to $3.7bn.

The shares fell 3.3% in after-hours trading.

Second Quarter Results

The Media & Entertainment Distribution business saw total Disney+ subscriptions rise 7.9m to 44.4m in the US and Canada, and total Disney+ subscribers rose 33% to 137.7m. Total direct-to-consumer revenue rose 23% to $4.9bn. The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for Disney+ was up 9% to $4.35 on a global basis, with the biggest increase coming from Disney+ Hotstar.

Despite this, higher production, marketing and technology costs meant operating losses for Direct-to-Consumer widened significantly to $887m. There were also higher programming and production costs in the traditional cable business, meaning operating profit for the Media & Entertainment division as a whole fell 32% to $1.9bn.

Parks, Experiences & Products saw revenue rise to $6.7bn from $3.2bn a year earlier, as domestic parks and experiences did particularly well. Higher volumes and increased guest spending were partially offset by the associated higher costs from volume increases, but this didn't stop operating profit swinging from a $406m loss to profit of $1.8bn. Growth in merchandise licensing was driven by higher sales of merchandise based on Mickey and Minnie, Spider-Man, Star Wars Classic and Disney Princesses.

Free cash flow rose 10% to $686m, while net debt stood at $38.8bn as at April 2.

