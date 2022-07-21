Ocado - revenue falls amid a challenging retail environment

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Half year revenue fell 4% to £1.3bn, as strong growth in International Solutions and UK Solutions and Logistics couldn't offset declines in Ocado Retail.

Increased investment in building out customer fulfilment centres and higher costs from labour, utility and fuel, contributed to a loss before tax which increased from £27.9m to £211.3m.

The group remains on track to deliver full year guidance and isn't expecting to need further financing in the medium term.

The shares fell 1.8% following the announcement.

Our view

Half Year Results

Ocado Retail, jointly owned with M&S, saw revenue fall 8.3% to £1.1bn. That was driven by a 13% drop in customer basket value, as the cost-of-living crisis compounded the ongoing normalization of shopping behaviours. Active customers grew 11.6% and Ocado's share of the online grocery market increased from 10.8% to 12.1%. Higher operating costs contributed to cash profit (EBITDA) falling from £104.1m to £31.3m.

UK Solutions and Logistics saw revenue increase £38.3m to £395.6m, with fee revenue 8.9% higher to £79.7m. Average orders per week increased 6.5% to 491,000, by the end of the year the group expects to have capacity for 800,000. Cash profit decreased £1.5m to £28.6m, largely due the continued rollout of the Ocado Smart Platform and significant cost inflation.

Six new Customer Fulfilment Centres (CFCs) went live in International Solutions, helping revenue more than double to £58.5m. The division signed one new partner over the period and expects a 'strong pipeline of further CFC commitments' from existing partners. Cash losses were 1.1% higher at £57.2m, as the group continues to invest in expansion.

There was a free cash outflow, including lease payments, of £405.2m. Net cash at the end of the period stood at £758.8m following the £578.2m share issue in June.

Ocado key facts Forward price/sales ratio: 2.1

Ten year average price/sales ratio: 2.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

