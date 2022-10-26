Reckitt - revenue up, volumes fall

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Group net revenue rose 7.4% on a like-for-like (LFL) basis, to Â£3.7bn. Net revenue saw an 8.5% boost from a weaker sterling relative to the US dollar.

Higher prices and the mix of products sold offset a 4.6% decline in volumes, largely a result of the continued normalisation of Lysol sales. Excluding Lysol, volumes fell around 1%.

Growth in Nutrition was of note, up 24.7%, with the group benefitting from heightened demand given a lack of supply in the US infant nutrition market. Health was up 10.7%, while Hygiene fell 1.2% due to normalising demand for Lysol.

Reckitt expects LFL net revenue growth of 6-8%, with growth in underlying operating margin. Inflation's expected to push costs higher, in the mid-teens, for the year.

The shares 3.0% following the announcement.

Reckitt Benckiser key facts Forward price/earnings ratio: 16.5

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 19.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

