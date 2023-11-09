Tate & Lyle - margin expansion helps offset volume weakness

Tate & Lyle reported a 4% rise in first half revenue to £857m, when ignoring the impact of exchange rates. Growth was entirely driven by pricing, with volumes falling across all business segments as consumer demand came under pressure. Margin expansion helped underlying operating profit rise 8% to £143m.

Free cash flow rose £15m to £77m, reflecting an improvement in cash conversion. Net debt rose 4.6% to £249m, or 0.8 times cash profit (EBITDA).

Revenue guidance has been marginally lowered, now expected "slightly ahead" of the prior year. There was no change to cash profit expectations, for growth of 7-9%.

A dividend of 6.2p was announced, up 0.8p.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Tate & Lyle key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 11.4

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 12.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.0%

Ten year average forward prospective dividend yield: 4.7% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

