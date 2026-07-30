Airbus (Q2 Results): strong performance, guidance on track

First-half sales rose 12% to €33.2bn (€33.9bn expected), driven by double-digit growth in Commercial Aircraft as deliveries improved from 306 to 351 aircraft. Defence & Space revenue grew 9% due to increased volumes, while Helicopter revenue remained flat.

Adjusted operating profit rose 24% to €2.7bn (€2.5bn expected), driven by better-than-expected performances in Commercial Aerospace and Defence & Space, with margins improving from 7.4% to 8.2%.

Free cash outflows improved from €1.6bn to €1.2bn (€1.5bn outflow expected), with increased cash generation more than offsetting a build-up of inventory to support production later in the year. The net cash position fell from €12.2bn to €8.4bn.

Full-year guidance was unchanged, with Airbus expecting to deliver around 870 commercial aircraft. Adjusted operating profits and free cash flow are still expected to land at around €7.5bn and €4.5bn, respectively.

The shares fell 1.7% in early trading.

Our view

Airbus delivered an impressive set of results, with profitability landing better than expected after a strong improvement in Defence, and aircraft deliveries catching up with targets. But with market forecasts sitting slightly ahead of the group’s full-year targets, a lack of an upgrade to its guidance saw the shares fall following the results.

At its core, Airbus builds aircraft using thousands of parts from companies worldwide. Market dynamics are very favourable given it’s dominated by just two companies, with the split standing at roughly 60/40 in Airbus’ favour. Meanwhile, high barriers to entry help to keep outside competition at bay.

On the commercial front, demand remains strong, with the order backlog rising 5% to 9,222 aircraft. That’s more than 11 times the number of planes Airbus delivered in the whole of 2025, giving the group great revenue visibility. The conflict in the Middle East hasn’t changed this dynamic, with most airlines unwilling to cancel orders and risk being put to the back of the decade-long queue.

Issues with suppliers continue to be the main bottleneck to meeting demand. While the picture looks to be improving overall, issues with one of its engine suppliers have led Airbus to wind back its full production ramp-up until at least 2027. This kind of issue is largely out of the group’s control and likely to remain a key risk moving forward.

The Defence and Space division offers some welcome diversification. After a tough period of write-downs, performance has picked up significantly, and it's now delivering strong profit growth. With Europe looking to ramp up defence spending in the coming years, Airbus looks well-placed to meet the increasing demand.

As a result, full-year guidance now looks well within reach. Even if aircraft production falls slightly short, as it has done in recent years, Airbus is developing a reputation for meeting its profit targets thanks to disciplined cost management. The longer-term picture also remains favourable, with Airbus expecting strong demand to underpin annual underlying operating profit growth of 14% out to 2029.

The balance sheet remains in great shape, sporting a net cash position of €8.4bn. That helps support a new three-year €5bn share buyback programme. But remember, shareholder returns can vary and are never guaranteed.

Airbus has a very strong market position and demand outlook. It should be less disrupted by the Middle East conflict than others in the industry, and we think there’s scope to outperform its new mid-term guidance. However, supplier issues are unlikely to be resolved quickly, so there’s potential for near-term delivery disappointments.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The aerospace and defence sector is high risk in terms of ESG. Carbon emissions from products and services and product governance are key risk drivers. Data privacy, business ethics, and security and labour relations are also contributors to ESG risk.

According to Sustainalytics, Airbus’ management of ESG risk is strong.

The Ethics, Compliance, and Sustainability Committee, which reports to the Board of Directors, oversees all ethical and sustainable businesses. The group has developed and implemented very strong programmes to manage bribery and corruption, business ethics and human rights, along with a robust whistleblower programme. Overall, Airbus remains one of the lowest risk companies in the Aerospace and defence industry.