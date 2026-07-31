Mastercard (Q2 Results): momentum building

Underlying net revenue increased 12%, before currency moves, to $9.3bn. Payment network revenue was up by 8% while value-added services grew by 18%.
Slower expenses growth of 10% allowed operating profit to increase by 14% to $5.6bn.
First-half free cash flow fell from $6.8bn to $6.3bn, impacted by the timing of expense payments. Net debt was $13.4bn, at the end of the period, after paying out $5.7bn in dividends and buybacks.
Full-year underlying growth guidance was unchanged, with net revenue at the high end of low double digits and expenses at the lower end.
The shares ended the day up 2.5%.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Mastercard key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.