Alibaba (Q4 Results): cashflow under pressure

Alibaba’s fourth quarter revenue of $35.3bn grew by 11% on an underlying basis. Cloud Intelligence revenue was up 38% boosted by triple digit growth in sales of AI-related products.

The Chinese E-commerce business grew revenue by 6% to $17.7bn, with 57% growth in Quick commerce outpacing sluggish performances across the rest of the division.

Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) fell 61% to $2.4bn (35% below consensus) as investments across the business more than offset profitability improvements elsewhere.

Free cash flow has turned negative, with an outflow of $2.5bn. Net cash was $3.9bn.

The annual dividend was flat at $1.05 per share.

The shares were down 2.2% in pre-market trading.

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