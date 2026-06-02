Share research

British American Tobacco (Trading Update): soft guidance

New Category sales growth has accelerated at British American Tobacco (BATS), but the combustible market is becoming harder to navigate.
British American Tobacco share research
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Jun 2, 2026

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

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BATS took a robust approach to pricing its combustible products in the first half, which saw its market share decline by 0.2 percentage points in its key territories. Across the industry, cigarette volumes are now expected to drop by about 2.5% this year, up from the 2.0% decline previously expected.

New Category sales growth expectations have been upgraded from low double digits to the mid-teens.

However, group guidance for full-year growth remains at the low end of medium-term targets. Those are 3-5% for revenue and 4-6% for underlying operating profit.

BATS remains on track to reduce debt levels to 2-2.5x underlying cash profit (EBITDA) by the year-end.

The shares were down 3.3% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

British American Tobacco key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

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Article history
Published: 2nd June 2026