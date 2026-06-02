British American Tobacco (Trading Update): soft guidance

BATS took a robust approach to pricing its combustible products in the first half, which saw its market share decline by 0.2 percentage points in its key territories. Across the industry, cigarette volumes are now expected to drop by about 2.5% this year, up from the 2.0% decline previously expected.

New Category sales growth expectations have been upgraded from low double digits to the mid-teens.

However, group guidance for full-year growth remains at the low end of medium-term targets. Those are 3-5% for revenue and 4-6% for underlying operating profit.

BATS remains on track to reduce debt levels to 2-2.5x underlying cash profit (EBITDA) by the year-end.

The shares were down 3.3% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.