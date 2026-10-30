Amazon (Q3 Results): profit beats, cloud outlook strengthens

Third-quarter net sales rose 13% excluding currency moves to $202bn (as expected). AWS was again the standout, up 39% to $46.0bn.

Operating profit rose 61% to $28.1bn ($26.2bn expected), the group's highest-ever operating margin. Strong AWS growth and improving retail profitability both contributed.

Free cash flow fell to an outflow of $42.4bn on a trailing twelve-month basis, down from an inflow of $14.8bn a year ago. That was mainly driven by investment in AI infrastructure. Net debt, including leases, stands at $157.7bn.

For the fourth quarter, net sales are expected to be between $240-247bn, up 12-16%. Operating profit is expected to be between $28.5-33.5bn.

The shares were down 6.8% in early trading.

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