Share research

Amazon (Q3 Results): profit beats, cloud outlook strengthens

Amazon delivered record profitability and a bullish long-term cloud outlook, though AWS growth fell short of the market's highest hopes.
Amazon- shares rise but profits fall
Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst
Published Oct 30, 2026

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

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Third-quarter net sales rose 13% excluding currency moves to $202bn (as expected). AWS was again the standout, up 39% to $46.0bn.

Operating profit rose 61% to $28.1bn ($26.2bn expected), the group's highest-ever operating margin. Strong AWS growth and improving retail profitability both contributed.

Free cash flow fell to an outflow of $42.4bn on a trailing twelve-month basis, down from an inflow of $14.8bn a year ago. That was mainly driven by investment in AI infrastructure. Net debt, including leases, stands at $157.7bn.

For the fourth quarter, net sales are expected to be between $240-247bn, up 12-16%. Operating profit is expected to be between $28.5-33.5bn.

The shares were down 6.8% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Amazon key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Matt is a Senior Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. He is a CFA Charterholder and also holds the Investment Management Certificate.

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Article history
Published: 30th October 2026