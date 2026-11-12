Rolls-Royce (Trading Update): guidance on track, £1.5bn buyback announced

Engine flying hours, a key driver for Rolls’ Civil Aerospace division, reached 114% of 2019 levels over the first 10 months. Power Systems' order backlog hit a record £8.6bn, helped by data centre demand.

The existing £7-9bn buyback programme is being accelerated, with a £1.5bn interim tranche to be completed by February 2027.

Full-year guidance was reiterated, with underlying operating profit expected between £4.7-4.9bn and free cash flow between £3.8-4.0bn. Mid-term targets will be reviewed at February's full-year results.

The shares rose 2.9% in early trading.

Our view

Rolls-Royce delivered a reassuring update. Full-year guidance was unchanged, Power Systems orders accelerated, and cash is heading back to shareholders sooner than planned. There were no big surprises, but plenty to suggest the turnaround still has momentum.

Civil Aerospace remains the heart of the business. Rolls makes engines for widebody, long-haul jets, and most of the division's profit comes from servicing them, with income tied to how many hours those engines spend in the air. Flying hours are tracking at 114% of 2019 levels, Middle Eastern airlines are flying more than before the conflict, and older planes are being retired at the slowest rate since 2018. More engines in service for longer means a bigger, longer-lasting stream of high-margin servicing work.

Rolls is also getting better at that work. More engines are being delivered and serviced, turnaround times are falling, and upgraded turbine blades are being fitted to more of the fleet. Engines that stay on the wing longer are cheaper to support under long-term service contracts, which feeds straight into profitability.

Power Systems is fast becoming a second growth engine. Gas engine orders nearly tripled as data centres turn to Rolls for their main power supply rather than just backup. It's the same recurring revenue model that has made Civil so valuable, and services already make up about 40% of the division's profit. There’s also the longer shot of small modular reactors entering the execution phase, though no profits are expected until 2030.

Defence rounds out the picture, with strong demand and a planned £2.5bn, ten-year research programme with the UK government. That programme could open a path back into the narrowbody market, where Rolls doesn't currently compete.

All of this is turning into cash, and that's what sits behind the faster buyback. The £1.5bn interim tranche isn't new money. It brings forward part of the existing £7-9bn programme. That signals confidence in future cash flows, though returns are never guaranteed.

Rolls looks to be on a path to sustained double-digit earnings growth. The next catalyst is February's review of mid-term targets, where we expect the company to raise its numbers. At just shy of 30 times expected earnings, the valuation looks to have settled into a sustainable range. A positive outlook doesn't need that multiple to expand from here, only to stay reasonably close to its one-year average.

The key risks are a slowdown in long-haul flying, higher-than-expected maintenance costs, and the turnaround losing momentum as it moves into its next phase.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The aerospace and defence sector is high-risk in terms of ESG. Product governance and business ethics are key risk drivers. Carbon emissions from products and services, data privacy and security and labour relations are also contributors to ESG risk.

According to Sustainalytics, Rolls Royce’s management of ESG risk is strong.

It has set up a safety, ethics & sustainability committee to oversee ESG issues, and executive compensation is tied to performance on these issues. There is also a strong environmental policy, including a commitment to net zero and interim targets, and whistle-blower programme. However, ESG-related disclosure falls short of best practice.