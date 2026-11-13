Next week on the stock market

Legal & General kicks off a new era on Monday with its first-ever quarterly trading update. There's no track record to compare against and no analyst call, so it's hard to know how much detail we'll get.

Pension risk transfers (PRT), where L&G takes on company pension schemes, should be the highlight. Deals tend to bunch up in the second half, and the big Wood and UBS transactions should give volumes a lift. Volumes of around £4.8bn are expected for the quarter. That's more than double what was written in the whole first half, and margins should edge up too.

Asset management outflows are expected to continue, but capital looks in good shape, and the solvency ratio is expected to have climbed above 210%.

For us, guidance is the thing to watch. Management already expects this year's earnings growth to beat the top of its 6-9% target range, so any firmer detail would be welcome.