Share research

Next week on the stock market

A look at the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies scheduled to report next week, commencing 16th November 2026.
Illustration of an interconnected world
Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst
Published Nov 13, 2026

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Legal & General (Mon 16 Nov): Prepares to deliver its first-ever quarterly trading update

Legal & General kicks off a new era on Monday with its first-ever quarterly trading update. There's no track record to compare against and no analyst call, so it's hard to know how much detail we'll get.

Pension risk transfers (PRT), where L&G takes on company pension schemes, should be the highlight. Deals tend to bunch up in the second half, and the big Wood and UBS transactions should give volumes a lift. Volumes of around £4.8bn are expected for the quarter. That's more than double what was written in the whole first half, and margins should edge up too.

Asset management outflows are expected to continue, but capital looks in good shape, and the solvency ratio is expected to have climbed above 210%.

For us, guidance is the thing to watch. Management already expects this year's earnings growth to beat the top of its 6-9% target range, so any firmer detail would be welcome.

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Nvidia (Tue 17 Nov): Plenty of questions as it eyes up its first $100bn-plus quarter

Nvidia heads into third-quarter results without Jensen Huang at the helm for the first time in its history. Colette Kress is now interim CEO and is staying on as CFO, so expect succession to dominate the questions. We doubt there'll be much clarity on a permanent replacement this soon. The business will need to do the talking.

Management guided to revenue of around $108bn, which would mark Nvidia's first-ever $100bn-plus quarter. Markets expect a touch more, and we think $110-$113bn is the bar to clear. Gross margin is the other key number. It's guided at 74%, but higher memory costs are expected to push it lower in the fourth quarter.

The bigger focus is next year. Nvidia has pointed to around 70% revenue growth, with supply rather than demand holding it back. Expect plenty of questions on whether the US midterm results change the AI buildout landscape. We expect management to play down any impact, and we agree. But with so much uncertainty now in the air, there’s a long road ahead to regaining investor confidence.

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Results calendar: week commencing 16 November

16-Nov

Applied Nutrition

Full Year Results

Big Yellow Group

Half Year Results

Grafton Group

Q3 Trading Statement

Legal & General Group*

Trading Statement

Ninety One

Half Year Results

Sirius Real Estate

Half Year Results

17-Nov

Diploma

Full Year Results

FirstGroup

Half Year Results

Imperial Brands

Full Year Results

Informa

10 Month Trading Update

NVIDIA*

Q3 Results

Walt Disney Company

Q4 Results

18-Nov

British Land

Half Year Results

ConvaTec Group

Trading Statement

Experian

Half Year Results

Ithaca Energy

Q3 Results

Melrose Industries

Q3 Trading Statement

Rotork

Q3 Trading Statement

Severn Trent

Half Year Results

Smiths Group

Q1 Trading Statement

SSE

Half Year Results

TwentyFour Income Fund

Half Year Results

Workspace Group

Half Year Results

19-Nov

Alibaba Group Holding

Q2 Results

Babcock International Group

Half Year Results

Breedon Group

Q3 Trading Statement

Close Brothers Group

Q1 Trading Statement

Grainger

Full Year Results

Great Portland Estates

Half Year Results

Halma

Half Year Results

Investec

Half Year Results

JD Sports Fashion

Q3 Trading Statement

Johnson Matthey

Half Year Results

Mitie Group

Half Year Results

Sage Group

Full Year Results

XPS Pensions Group

Half Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors

The author holds shares in Nvidia.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Matt is a Senior Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. He is a CFA Charterholder and also holds the Investment Management Certificate.

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Article history
Published: 13th November 2026