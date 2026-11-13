Next week on the stock market

Legal & General (Mon 16 Nov): Prepares to deliver its first-ever quarterly trading update
Legal & General kicks off a new era on Monday with its first-ever quarterly trading update. There's no track record to compare against and no analyst call, so it's hard to know how much detail we'll get.
Pension risk transfers (PRT), where L&G takes on company pension schemes, should be the highlight. Deals tend to bunch up in the second half, and the big Wood and UBS transactions should give volumes a lift. Volumes of around £4.8bn are expected for the quarter. That's more than double what was written in the whole first half, and margins should edge up too.
Asset management outflows are expected to continue, but capital looks in good shape, and the solvency ratio is expected to have climbed above 210%.
For us, guidance is the thing to watch. Management already expects this year's earnings growth to beat the top of its 6-9% target range, so any firmer detail would be welcome.
Nvidia (Tue 17 Nov): Plenty of questions as it eyes up its first $100bn-plus quarter
Nvidia heads into third-quarter results without Jensen Huang at the helm for the first time in its history. Colette Kress is now interim CEO and is staying on as CFO, so expect succession to dominate the questions. We doubt there'll be much clarity on a permanent replacement this soon. The business will need to do the talking.
Management guided to revenue of around $108bn, which would mark Nvidia's first-ever $100bn-plus quarter. Markets expect a touch more, and we think $110-$113bn is the bar to clear. Gross margin is the other key number. It's guided at 74%, but higher memory costs are expected to push it lower in the fourth quarter.
The bigger focus is next year. Nvidia has pointed to around 70% revenue growth, with supply rather than demand holding it back. Expect plenty of questions on whether the US midterm results change the AI buildout landscape. We expect management to play down any impact, and we agree. But with so much uncertainty now in the air, there’s a long road ahead to regaining investor confidence.
Results calendar: week commencing 16 November
16-Nov
Applied Nutrition
Full Year Results
Big Yellow Group
Half Year Results
Grafton Group
Q3 Trading Statement
Legal & General Group*
Trading Statement
Ninety One
Half Year Results
Sirius Real Estate
Half Year Results
17-Nov
Diploma
Full Year Results
FirstGroup
Half Year Results
Imperial Brands
Full Year Results
Informa
10 Month Trading Update
NVIDIA*
Q3 Results
Walt Disney Company
Q4 Results
18-Nov
British Land
Half Year Results
ConvaTec Group
Trading Statement
Experian
Half Year Results
Ithaca Energy
Q3 Results
Melrose Industries
Q3 Trading Statement
Rotork
Q3 Trading Statement
Severn Trent
Half Year Results
Smiths Group
Q1 Trading Statement
SSE
Half Year Results
TwentyFour Income Fund
Half Year Results
Workspace Group
Half Year Results
19-Nov
Alibaba Group Holding
Q2 Results
Babcock International Group
Half Year Results
Breedon Group
Q3 Trading Statement
Close Brothers Group
Q1 Trading Statement
Grainger
Full Year Results
Great Portland Estates
Half Year Results
Halma
Half Year Results
Investec
Half Year Results
JD Sports Fashion
Q3 Trading Statement
Johnson Matthey
Half Year Results
Mitie Group
Half Year Results
Sage Group
Full Year Results
XPS Pensions Group
Half Year Results
The author holds shares in Nvidia.
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