Friday’s trading update showed general insurance premiums rising 19% to £11.8bn in the first nine months, helped by the Direct Line acquisition. The combined ratio, a measure of insurance profitability where lower is better, improved by 0.6 percentage points to 93.8%, despite bad weather in Canada.

Wealth net flows were up 31% to £10.9bn, and assets under management rose 19% to £267bn.

Bulk annuity volumes halved to £1.9bn as competition stayed high, and the value of total new retirement business fell 55%.

The Solvency II ratio, a measure of balance sheet strength, rose to 179% from 176% at the half year.

Aviva still expects earnings per share growth of around 11% for 2026.

Our view

Aviva's third quarter showed the benefits of a diversified business. General Insurance and Wealth both grew strongly, which more than made up for a quieter period in bulk annuities. Targets were confidently reiterated.

Aviva brings insurance, wealth and retirement under one roof, and buying Direct Line has strengthened its market-leading positions in UK motor and home insurance. The integration is going well. Direct Line has been putting through price hikes, and because insurance policies typically run for a year, much of that benefit has yet to show up in reported profits. That gives Aviva an earnings tailwind into 2027 that we think the market now understands but potentially underappreciates.

General Insurance more broadly is in good shape. UK pricing is still running ahead of claims inflation, and management expects Canada to recover in the final quarter after a weather-hit three months to the end of September. Commercial insurance remains softer, so it's one to keep an eye on.

Wealth continues to be a standout. As a major workplace pension provider, Aviva has a natural pipeline of customers, and money continues to flow onto its platforms. This part of the business needs little capital, and its growing scale should support steady profit growth.

Bulk annuities, where Aviva takes on company pension commitments, are a smaller part of the group than at some peers. That matters right now. The market has become much more competitive, and returns on new deals have fallen this year. We continue to support management's focus on returns rather than market share, and Aviva is better placed than more annuity-heavy peers to absorb a slower market.

Health insurance is the softer spot, with sales down this year as consumers and small businesses rein in spending. It's not a big part of the group, but considering the longer-term opportunity, and investor focus, it's one to watch.

The balance sheet is strong, and the solvency ratio is expected to rise further by the year end as Direct Line capital benefits come through. That supports the 5.8% perspective dividend and additional returns through buybacks, though nothing is guaranteed.

All in, Aviva's business mix looks more favourable than most of its UK peers right now. Less reliance on bulk annuities and earnings upside still to come from Direct Line give it catalysts that others lack. But the valuation already reflects much of that quality, so we’re cautiously optimistic at this point.

A director of Hargreaves Lansdown Group Limited is a non-executive director of one or more Aviva plc subsidiaries.